Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Special Program:

LANPVGET8HFT – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the Honkai Star Rail site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 adds three new playable characters, Dan Heng · Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction), Fu Xuan (5-star Quantum Preservation), and Lynx (4-star Quantum Abundance). Both Dan Heng IL and Fu Xuan will also have their Signature Light Cones on a rate up. The update is also scheduled to overhaul the Simulated Universe, adding lots of new Curios, a whole new Path, and even a new mechanic that allows you to pick two Paths.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 is expected to go live on August 30th, 2023. Check out our Honkai Star Rail articles for the latest in Honkai Star Rail news.