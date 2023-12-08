It was eventful for Honkai Star Rail at The Game Awards 2023, revealing the Raiden Mei expy Acheron and picking up the Best Mobile Game award.

Honkai Star Rail, the space fantasy RPG from HoYoverse, teased what's coming next in a trailer revealed during The Game Awards 2023. This included the new planet, Penacony, featuring characters Black Swan and Acheron.

Honkai Star Rail in the Game Awards 2023

The video, titled “A Story That Never Grows Dull,” recapped the tale of the Trailblazer so far; from the moment they embarked on this journey aboard the Herta Space Station up until the conclusion of the troubles on the Xianzhou Luofu. We also get a glimpse of Penacony, the next stop of the Astral Express, and a familiar face for fans of the Honkai franchise and even Genshin Impact: Acheron, who bears the face of Raiden Mei.

The trailer was narrated by Black Swan, voiced by Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna from RWBY) and Hitobi Nabatame (Nihilister from NIKKE). The descriptions for the videos on YouTube confirm the casting for Acheron – Allegra Clark (Beidou from Genshin Impact, Bloodhound from Apex Legends) for the English voiceover and Miyuki Sawashiro (Raiden Ei/Raiden Shogun from Genshin Impact, Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd, Kanbaru Suruga from Bakemonogatari)

The trailer finally puts a name to the face as she introduces herself as “Acheron, the Galaxy Ranger,” months after alleged concept art from a Raiden Mei expy on Honkai Star Rail leaked alongside a kit that outlines this character's skills. The leak also said that in-game data referred to her as Yayi, Raiden Mei's Chinese name, which only furthers the link between the two characters. This will not be the first time a Honkai Impact 3rd character crosses over to Honkai Star Rail, as characters like Welt, Himeko, and Luocha would be familiar to those informed of earlier titles in the franchise.

Honkai Star Rail wins Best Mobile Game

Honkai Star Rail also won the award for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023, beating out other nominated titles: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Monster Hunter Now, and Terra Nil.

All-Stars Celebration | A Special Thanks to Trailblazers Thanks to your support, Trailblazer, Honkai: Star Rail has won the "TGA 2023 Best Mobile Game" reward.

— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) December 8, 2023

HoYoverse will be giving away 1600 Stellar Jades via the in-game mail on December 9 at 12AM Server Time.

