Players of Honkai Impact 3rd, its predecessor Guns Girl Z, and even the hit RPG Genshin Impact will be familiar with Raiden Mei. Now, the latest Honkai Star Rail leaks circulating the community are images claimed to be Star Rail's iteration of Raiden Mei.

Honkai Star Rail – Raiden Mei Leaked Art

The leak consists of a set of several images that seem to be exploring several design choices for Raiden Mei. The design palettes include a red-black design and a white-purple design. This is similar to previous iterations of Raiden Mei, namely APHO Mei and the Orochi Cuirass outfit from Honkai Impact 3rd.

In all of her designs, she is holding at least one katana, and HoYoverse seems keen on keeping this aspect of her design.

These newer leaks also further corroborated Raiden Mei's role as a playable character – a 5-star Lightning Hunt character.

There is no indication of when she will be playable, but it's almost certain that she will be playable along with the release of a Japan-themed area in Honkai Star Rail. This area, affectionately referred to as “Space Japan” by the player base, is not yet expected for a year or two.

A few months ago, a Honkai Star Rail leak that concerned Raiden Mei also circulated, that time for her Abilities. In that leak, she was referred to as “Yayi,” her Chinese name. That leak also briefly described her design, and it matches closely to the Orochi Cuirass-inspired outfit that we see here. It would seem that it's accurate, given that it can be seen that it was explored more in this leak.

Skill

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi's ATK on a specific enemy, and applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi's skills increases.

Enhanced Skill

Deals Lightning damage equivalent of Yayi's ATK on a specific enemy, and deals additional Lightning Dt•'G equivalent of Yayi's ATK if the target has 1 “mark”. Applies 1 “mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi ‘s skills increases by 11%.

Ultimate

Immediately gains 3 “Hunt” marks and deals Lightning equivalent to a huge percentage of Yayi's ATK on a specific enemy. Also enhances Yayi's Skill until the end of the turn.

Talent

When Yayi becomes the target of a Skill from an ally, she gains 1 “Hunt” mark. The effect can stack up to 6 times. After attacking, if the number of “Hunt” marks is greater than or equal to 3, the round will not end and immediately consumes 3 “Hunt” marks. The next attack from Yayi deals more DMG.

Technique

After using the Technique on an enemy, gains 2 “Hunt” marks at the start of the battle.