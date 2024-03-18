Check out this Aventurine materials and pre-farming guide to max him out as soon as he becomes available on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1.
You can read about Aventurine's kit here.
Pre-farming for a Level 80 Aventurine
First, here are all of the materials he needs to get to level 80.
Aventurine Ascension Materials
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 15 Tatters of Thought
- 15 Fragments of Impression
- 15 Shards of Desires
- Stagnant Shadow (Artisanship Commission) drops:
- 65 Suppressing Edict
- 887,800 Credits
- (anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP:
- 289 Traveler's Guide
- 3 Adventure Log
- 3 Travel Encounters
The only thing to farm here is the drops from the Memory Zone Memes. They are found around Penacony; you can use the in-game menus to navigate yourself to these enemies. Alternatively, you can also get these drops through some resource nodes that have Penacony monsters.
Everything in this list is completely pre-farmable as of Version 2.0.
Aventurine Materials: Traces
Maxing all of Aventurine's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 41 Tatters of Thought
- 56 Fragments of Impression
- 58 Shards of Desires
- Calyx (Clock Studios Theme Park) drops:
- 18 Scattered Stardust
- 69 Crystal Meteorites
- 139 Divine Amber
- Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops:
- 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
- ~3,000,000 Credits
Tracks of Destiny are incredibly rare and can be acquired from limited-time events or as rewards from the regularly resetting end-game content like Simulated Universe.
All of these are pre-farmable as of Version 2.0.
Pre-Farming for Aventurine's Signature Light Cone
Aventurine's signature Light Cone is called “Inherently Unjust Destiny.”
To upgrade it to the max level, you will need the following materials:
- Memory Zone Meme drops:
- 20 Tatters of Thought
- 20 Fragments of Impression
- 14 Shards of Desires
- Calyx (Clock Studios Theme Park) drops:
- 4 Scattered Stardust
- 12 Crystal Meteorites
- 15 Divine Amber
- 385,000 Credits
These are also the same materials you would need for Aventurine himself, so you can hit two birds with one stone. You can pre-farm Relics, Planar Ornaments, Credits, or Character or Light Cone EXP Materials if you're sufficiently farmed for Aventurine already.
Aventurine will release on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1, scheduled on March 27, 2024.
