It's "Aventurine," without the D.

Aventurine is an upcoming playable in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. Check out the Aventurine Kit, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Honkai Star Rail – Aventurine

“Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off… So, I hope you don't disappoint me.”

“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. His Cornerstone is “Aventurine of stratagems.”

He possesses an air of frivolity and doesn't shy away from taking risks. His constant smile makes it difficult for people to discern his true feelings.

He won his current position by wagering against fate itself. He views life as a high-stakes, high-return investment, and he plays this particular gamble with masterful ease.”

Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Preservation. His kit is focused on providing Shields and DEF buffs to his allies while having a follow-up mechanic as a secondary source of damage.

His main scaling stat is DEF, meaning that it shouldn't be too much of a pain to farm for his Relics. With his addition, running a mono-Imaginary team is now more viable since players can run a well-rounded team with the available characters.

Pre-farming for Aventurine is possible as all of his materials are available within Penacony. You can also farm for his Relic Set and Planar Ornaments now – Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 will only add two new Planar Ornaments, neither of which will perform well on Aventurine.

Who are the Aventurine voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Aventurine is voiced by Camden Sutkowski, an actor credited with many short films over the past few years.

Aventurine's Japanese voice actor is Kengo Kawanishi. His previous roles include Kurose from Chainsaw Man, Anser Shinri from Mashle, Haruka Hashida from Blue Period, and Adnachiel and Noir Corne from Arknights, among others.

Aventurine Signature Light Cone – Along the Passing Shore (5-star Nihility)

Increases the wearer's DEF by 36%. When the wearer provides a Shield to an ally, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases by 40%, lasting for 2 turn(s). When the wearer uses a follow-up attack, there is a 100% base chance to increase the DMG taken by the attacked enemy by 8%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

Aventurine Ascension Materials

Raising Aventurine to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Memory Zone Meme drops: 15 Tatters of Thought 15 Fragments of Impression 15 Shards of Desires

Stagnant Shadow (Artisanship Commission) drops: 65 Suppressing Edict

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Aventurine Skill and Trace Materials

Maxing all of Aventurine's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.

Memory Zone Meme drops: 41 Tatters of Thought 56 Fragments of Impression 58 Shards of Desires

Calyx (Clark Studios Theme Park) drops: 18 Scattered Stardust 69 Crystal Meteorites 139 Divine Amber

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

~3,000,000 Credits

Aventurine Kit

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1. The simplified descriptions are underlined.

Basic ATK – Straight Bet (Single Target)

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% of Aventurine's DEF to a single enemy.

Deals minor Imaginary DMG to a single target enemy.

Skill – Cornerstone Deluxe (Defense)

Provides a Fortified Wager shield that blocks DMG equal to 18% of Aventurine's DEF plus 90 to all allies for 3 turn(s). When gaining Fortified Wager repeatedly, the Shield effect can stack up to 27% of Aventurine's current DEF plus 180.

Provides a shield with stackable Fortified Wager Shield effect to all allies.

Ultimate – Roulette Shark (Single Target)

Randomly gains 1 to 7 points of Blind Bet and inflicts Unnerved on a single enemy, lasting for 3 turn(s). Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 162% of Aventurine's DEF to the target enemy. When an ally attacks an Unnerved enemy, the CRIT DMG dealt increases by 9%.

Randomly gains Blind Bet, inflicts Unnerved on a single enemy, and deals massive Imaginary DMG to the target enemy.

Talent – Sights Aimed Right (Bounce)

Effect RES increases by 25% on a single target with Fortified Wager. When a single target with Fortified Wager is attacked, Aventurine gains 1 point of Blind Bet. When Aventurine has Fortified Wager, he can resist Crowd Control debuffs 1 time every 2 turn(s) and additionally gains 1 point(s) of Blind Bet after being attacked. Upon reaching 7 points of Blind Bet, Aventurine consumes 7 points to launch a 7-hit follow-up attack with each hit dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 12.5% of Aventurine's DEF to a random enemy. Blind Bet is capped at 10 points.

Effect RES increases on an ally with Fortified Wager. When an ally with Fortified Wager is attacked, Aventurine accumulates Blind Bet. When Aventurine has Fortified Wager, he can resist Crowd Control debuffs. Upon reaching 7 points of Blind Bet, Aventurine consumes the 7 points to launch a follow-up attack that deals minor Imaginary DMG to a random enemy, bouncing 7 times.

Technique – The Red or the Black (Enhance)

After using the Technique, 1 of the following effects will be granted, and only the latest effect will be kept: There is a chance for DEF to increase by 36%. There is a high chance for DEF to increase by 24%. There is a small chance for DEF to increase by 60%.

After entering the next battle, Aventurine increases DEF by the corresponding amount, lasting for 2 turn(s).

Using the Technique will grant 1 of 3 types of DEF Boost effects randomly. After entering the next battle, DEF increases by the corresponding amount.

Honkai Star Rail – Aventurine Traces

Bingo! (requires Ascension 6) – Aventurine accumulates 1 Blind Bet after an ally with Fortified Wager launches a follow-up attack. This effect can be triggered a maximum of 1 time(s). This effect's trigger count is reset at the start of Aventurine's turn. After Aventurine launches a follow-up attack from his Talent, provides Fortified Wager to all allies and blocks DMG equal to 7.2% of Aventurine's DEF + 96 DMG, and additionally provides Fortified Wager that can block DMG equal to 7.2% of Aventurine's DEF + 96 DMG to the ally with the lowest current Shield effect, lasting for 3 turns.

Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 6) Imaginary DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 75) DEF +10% (requires Lv. 80)



DEF +5%

Hot Hand (requires Ascension 4) – At the start of the battle, provide a Fortified Wager Shield to the entire team. The Shield effect equals to 100% as that provided by the Skill, lasting for 3 turn(s). DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 4) Imaginary DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Leverage (requires Ascension 2) – If Aventurine's DEF is higher than 1600, then his own CRIT Rate increases by 2% for every 100 DEF exceeding that value, up to an increase of 40%. Imaginary DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)



Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 3)

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5)

Honkai Star Rail – Aventurine Eidolons

Prisoner's Dilemma

Increases CRIT DMG for allies with Fortified Wager by 20%. The Blind Bet effect obtained from the Trace “Bingo!” no longer has a trigger limit. Requires the Trace “Bingo!” to be unlocked first.

Bounded Rationality

When using Basic ATK, reduce the target's All-Type RES by 12% for 3 turn(s).

Droprate Maxing

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Unexpected Hanging Paradox

When triggering his Talent's follow-up attacks, Aventurine's DEF first increases by 40% for 2 turn(s). The follow-up attack's Hits Per Action triggered by his Talent additionally increases by 1.

Ambiguity Aversion

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Stag Hunt Game

For each ally with Shield, the DMG dealt by Aventurine increases by 50%.

Aventurine will become playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data taken from Honey Impact.