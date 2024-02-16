The Hornets definitely nailed the trade deadline, a much-needed breath of fresh air amid their terrible 2023-24 campaign.

The Charlotte Hornets have been rather aimless as a franchise over the past two years, with head coach Steve Clifford even admitting that he hasn't been able to fulfill his purpose for why the team brought him back. During that span, the Hornets have also whiffed on their fair share of draft picks, although the selections of Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, despite the latter's injury problems, at least give the team solid building blocks for the future.

This brings us to LaMelo Ball. Ball has had a rough past two seasons; last year became so needlessly complicated for him as he endured one misfortune after another to his ankles, and then this season, that downturn in luck seems to have persisted. Ball's misfortune has translated to putridity for the Hornets on the hardwood, which is why they had to function as sellers at the trade deadline.

And boy did the Hornets nail the trade deadline or what, as their flurry of moves leave them much better-positioned to field a respectable team especially once Ball puts his injury woes in the rearview mirror.

Hornets' biggest mistake at 2024 NBA trade deadline: None

It was only a matter of time before the Hornets sold off a few of their veteran pieces at the trade deadline. They were going nowhere fast, and recouping a few draft assets for players who won't be there for the next contending iteration of the team was the only logical move. And for a Hornets front office that's had its fair share of whiffs over the past few years, their trade deadline haul is looking mighty impressive.

Charlotte kicked off the proceedings by trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. On the surface, that seems to be a meh return for one of the team's best players. But there's a chance that the Heat pick becomes something of value. It is only lottery-protected for 2027; in 2028, it becomes unprotected. Jimmy Butler, by 2027, will be 38, and as great as Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been in his rookie season, it's fair to question whether he'll be good enough to lead the Heat to contention by then.

Rozier is under contract for two more seasons after this one, so the Heat got themselves a solid, semi-long-term piece by acquiring him from the Hornets. He is only 29, so it's not like there was great urgency for the Hornets to trade him away. But getting a first-round pick that could be juicy down the line for someone who doesn't fit the team's timeline is a major win.

And then the Hornets' trade deadline fortunes kept on getting better. It looked like Gordon Hayward was going to be destined for the buyout market, as his huge salary meant that it wouldn't be particularly easy for contending teams to absorb his contract, expiring as it may be. But the Hornets managed to turn someone who's always on the injury report for two players who can play rotation minutes, a young player on his rookie deal who still has plenty of room to grow, and two second-round picks to boot.

In fact, getting Tre Mann alone was a major coup for the Hornets. Mann found himself out of the rotation on the Thunder given how loaded they were at the guard positions. But the Hornets needed someone to step in amid LaMelo Ball's injury and Terry Rozier's departure. And boy, has Mann delivered or what?

Mann, in his first three games as a Hornet, is averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, flashing an all-around game that he didn't get a chance of showcasing in OKC. Only 23 years old, Mann looks like a keeper for the team, a breath of fresh air amid the struggles of combo guards Nick Smith Jr. and James Bouknight (who was waived).

Plus, it's not like Davis Bertans' contract remains a long-term albatross. He'll only be under contract for one more year after this season, so the end is near on the Bertans contract hot potato.

And then the Hornets were able to trade away PJ Washington, a player they took long in bringing back via free agency, for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick. Williams has been rejuvenated in Charlotte, Curry is a fan favorite in his hometown, and the Hornets have been able to flesh out a roster that's been in dire need of more solid NBA players all the while being compensated for picks for their troubles.

The Hornets certainly nailed this trade deadline, an epic swan song from Mitch Kupchak before the former general manager stepped down into an advisory role.