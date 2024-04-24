The Charlotte Hornets are entering a new in 2024-25. Finally disabused of the notion Charlotte could be competitive in the foreseeable future after finishing toward the bery bottom of the standings yet again this season, new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall have begun turning over the Hornets' lead decision-makers.
Jeff Peterson, long considered one of the league's brightest young minds in executive circles, was named the team's vice president of basketball operations in early March. The 34-year-old replaced Mitch Kupchak, who moved into an advisory role with the Hornets in mid-February. Steve Clifford followed Kupchak to the front office in similarly nebulous role at the end of 2023-24, ending his second stint as Charlotte's head coach after just two seasons.
Next up as the Hornets' overhaul continues? Finding Clifford's successor. The Hornets are reportedly considering a long list of respected assistants and former head coaches, one that includes names like former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn. No other candidate comes close to matching former sharpshooter turned instant media superstar JJ Redick in terms of notoriety, though.
The ESPN broadcaster and Mind The Game podcaster will soon interview for the Hornets' coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
While many have blanched at a coaching newbie like Redick garnering serious consideration for one of the 30 most sought after jobs in basketball, his basketball IQ, existing relationships with current players and all-around charisma at least makes him worthy of sitting down for an interview. While Vegas doesn't have him as Charlotte's most likely next head coach, Redick's betting line for the gig indicates just how serious his candidacy really is.
Redick currently boasts +600 odds to take over with the Hornets, fourth-highest among all candidates at BetOnline. Lee leads the way with +250 odds, while Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman—son of Hall-of-Fame coach Rick Adelman—and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga's odds come in at +300 and +400, respectively. Budenholzer and Quinn are the only others whose odds sit at +1000 or better.
Hornets must add more talent to young core
Hiring someone with no coaching experience is always a major risk. There's not much doubt that Redick has the mental acuity and emotional intelligence needed to be a head coach, but that hardly guarantees he'd be a successful one.
Can the Hornets, who've missed the playoffs for eight seasons running, really afford the possibility of Redick not working out as a coach, setting their rebuild back even further? Rest assured that ownership and the front office is keeping that fraught dynamic in mind as it mulls Redick's viability as Charlotte's next head coach.
No matter who steps in Clifford's shoes, what's abundantly clear is the Hornets' roster must improve before they can take a leap toward respectability, let alone playoff contention.
Brandon Miller is a shoo-in to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, the type of young building block on the wing every rebuilding team would love to have. LaMelo Ball certainly has the talent to star alongside Miller, but an ever-checkered injury history and still too-casual playing style has called his future as a franchise player into greater question than ever.
Beyond Miller and Ball, it's unclear whether there's anyone on the current roster who could be fixtures on Charlotte's next good team. Mark Williams flashed as a rim-protector and rim-runner in 2023-24, but last played in early December due to a back injury. Miles Bridges is a free agent this summer, and even pushing the optics of paying the admitted domestic abuser big money aside, took a step back this season compared to 2022-23. Nick Smith is a combo guard flier, barely higher in the league-wide pecking order than projected career reserves like Bryce McGowens, Nick Richards and JT Thor.
The good news? The Hornets have a 13.3% chance of winning the lottery for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and will have as much cap space this summer as nearly any team in the league. But this year's draft class lacks high-end talent at the top, while it seems unlikely any big-name free agents would sign in Charlotte come July given the team's dire current straits.
Expect the Hornets to name their new head coach prior to the draft and free agency. Whether Redick is the choice or not, fans should keep their fingers crossed Charlotte's next coach isn't just a noted developer of young players, but also the type of personality who could lure veterans to Buzz City.