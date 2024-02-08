What a trade for the Hornets.

Another domino falls for the Charlotte Hornets. They are moving on from PJ Washington, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal over the summer. The Hornets are trading Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round draft pick. Washington spent 4 1/2 seasons with the Hornets and averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds and 32% from deep and is a solid catch-and-shoot small ball four to provide spacing for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Charlotte gets an enforcer in Williams and the son of Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry, Seth, who can also shoot the lights out.

Hornets trade grade: A

Williams has played an enforcer-type role for the Boston Celtics and over the last few months for the Mavs. Essentially, he and Washington bring the same skillset to the table, but Williams has playoff experience, including playing in the NBA finals in 2022. At age 25, he's already played in 61 playoff games.

Seth Curry stretches the floor for any team he's been a part of. He's a career 43% shooter from deep and will play well off the ball with LaMelo Ball and company when healthy. This is his 9th NBA team in his 12-year career. If he continues to shoot the ball at a high level, maybe he's found a home in his hometown with the Hornets.

Lastly, the most important piece of the deal was getting a future first-round draft pick. Continuing to build out the young roster and figuring out what they could put around Ball and Brandon Miller is the top priority.

Mavs trade grade: B

Washington provides a little more than just a spot-up shooter for the Mavs. At times, depending on the matchup, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim to finish plays and can guard three through five as well. He attempts about six more shots per game than Williams. So, he will be ready to play off of the Mavs stars.

Who won this deal?

The slight edge goes to Charlotte for getting a proven shooter and a first-round pick. Dallas gets a versatile threat but burned a 1st rounder on a player who could have already their ceiling. PJ Washington is only 25, so there is room to grow. He'll just have to grow into an elite player without the ball to thrive in that system in Dallas.