The Charlotte Hornets we're missing out on something that they knew they needed in the 2022-23 season. After going 27-55 in 2022-23, they were missing out on a lot. It does not help when your best player only played 36 games though and it's even harder when your second best player had to miss the entire season for a mistake he isn't proud of. Miles Bridges took his year off and is ready to leap back into action to help the Hornets win some games in 2023-24. No one is happier about that news than LaMelo Ball himself.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball-Miles Bridges duo

Ball to Bridges was a reoccurring thing in the 2021-22 season, especially when we're talking about lob passes with an easy dunk around the rim. During that season, those were some of the easiest generated shots for this team. Allowing the Hornets to create easy offense in transition. No, not just by throwing up an easy lob pass. That eventually got predictable. Defenses tend to key in on the roll man and leave possible open shooters along the perimeter. That will be huge for a young team that is trying to figure out their niche in this league.

The Hornets are the sixth youngest team in the NBA and need to be able to generate the easiest shots possible, rather than forcing tough ones with bad spacing. Anyway, outside of creation for others, Bridges feasted off of playing with his point guard the last time out. He put up career-highs across the board, including 20 points per game. He will be suspended for the first 10 games of the year, but once he returns it should be fun.

Team chemistry is always good to have when going in with a young team. Given the fact Ball and Bridges appear to be good friends off the court, it makes sense why things look effortless on it. Along with veterans Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, those two should emerge as leaders for this team.