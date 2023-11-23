The Charlotte Hornets are moving forward with Miles Bridges in a starting role, which has led to an honest take from PJ Washington.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the NBA's forgotten teams, with a pedestrian 4-9 record heading into the last week of November.

The Hornets are led by Coach Steve Clifford and explosive point guard LaMelo Ball, but haven't been able to find the extra scoring they need so far on the young season.

Recently, a tantalizing Hornets potential trade offer was revealed. The Hornets beat the first place Celtics on the strength of Ball and Miles Bridges.

On Wednesday, the feelings of Hornets forward PJ Washington on the return of Bridges were revealed. Bridges has taken over his starting job and appears set to run with it.

Washington had started 109 straight games for Coach Clifford's team.

“At the end of the day it’s a team game,” Washington said after practice Tuesday prior to tonight's matchup with the Washington Wizards.

“When we win, we win as team and when we lose, we lose as a team. For me, I just try to come out here and try to be a professional and do whatever coach asks me to do. Whether it’s play the ‘5’ play the ‘3,’ play the ‘4.’ I’m just trying to do everything I can to win. It’s as simple as that.”

Washington was a first round pick out of Kentucky in 2019. He's averaged nearly 15 points and five rebounds this season for Charlotte, along with 1.9 assists, and has shot over 45% from the field solidifying his role as a solid player for a Hornets team that hasn't quite found its stride yet.

Last year's average of 15.7 points per game was the ex-Wildcat's highest number, suggesting he isn't done growing as an NBA player just yet.