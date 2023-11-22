The Charlotte Hornets should find a way to trade veteran forward Gordon Hayward during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Given how the previous two seasons have gone for the Hornets, few expect the Charlotte Hornets team to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte has tipped off the first month of the 2023-24 NBA season with a 4-9 record. Still, despite the record, there is a lot to be excited about this Hornets roster (except for Miles Bridges).

After a sluggish start, All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has been on an absolute tear over the last couple of weeks. In his last eight games, the youngest of the Ball siblings has averaged 32.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the field, including 44.9 percent from beyond the arc.

No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has also shushed the naysayers and is playing much better than expected. Well, the Hornets rookie has certainly proven he deserved to go second overall. (Sorry Scoot Henderson truthers). Sure, Miller has benefitted from Terry Rozier's injury, as he has started in place of the veteran over his last seven appearances. This included a 29-point outburst during their game against the New York Knicks over the weekend.

While Miller could very well return to the bench when Rozier comes back, the Hornets should really consider keeping him in the starting five. One of Charlotte's top priorities should be to give the soon-to-be 21-year-old the best opportunity to develop. And he'll be able to do that as a starter.

With that said, Charlotte should move on from the veteran who is in his way — Gordon Hayward. Here is why.

Why Gordon Hayward must be traded soon

Sure, Gordon Hayward is still a valued veteran on the Charlotte Hornets. But it may be better for Brandon Miller to get as much reps as soon as possible and Hayward could impede that.

Head coach Steve Clifford could relegate the veteran to the bench and elevate the top-2 pick to a full-time starting role. But at this point of his career, would Hayward be willing to be a reserve on a team that isn't even competing for a title? Perhaps not.

Regardless of what Hayward feels, Charlotte has good reason to trade the veteran at some point this season.

For one, Hayward's $31.5 million contract expires this upcoming summer. Being 32 years old, he likely won't re-sign with Charlotte when he becomes a free agent in the offseason. If the Hornets do not trade the former Butler standout, they run the risk of losing Hayward for nothing.

The Hornets could still fetch some value for the all-around forward. Playoff contenders looking to add a versatile wing who can both score and create plays would certainly want to get their hands on the 33-year-old.

Currently in his 14th NBA season, Hayward is still a productive player. In 12 games so far, he is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.8 percent from the field.

However, trading him could be a challenge for the Hornets considering he does carry a pretty hefty price tag. Would teams be willing to unload several assets to acquire a player who could potentially be a rental? The list of teams willing to do that could be short.

With that said, let's examine some potential partners the Hornets could do business with for Gordon Hayward.

Chicago Bulls

The Hornets surprisingly emerged as a team interested in acquiring Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. While most of the teams linked to LaVine are contenders, it makes sense for Charlotte to go after the All-Star guard. Acquiring him would form a disgusting offensive backcourt alongside LaMelo Ball, though the defense would be nasty — and not in a good way — as well.

Nonetheless, for a non-free agency destination, this is a move they must make if they want to get out of the hole they are in right now as a mediocre franchise.

If LaVine is available, the Hornets can use Gordon Hayward's contract and add other young players and draft capital to acquire the two-time Slam Dunk champion.

Chicago would certainly prioritize getting draft picks and some young players as it embarks on a rebuild. But getting an expiring deal opens up their salary books as soon as possible.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one team who could be interested in a veteran wing like Hayward. They have the contracts they can stack up to get to Hayward's $30 million price point. They also have expendable picks to give out that they received from the James Harden deal.

The Hornets can receive a package of Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum/Robert Covington, Jaden Springer, and potentially a 2nd round pick for Hayward. That's already a ton of value for a veteran they could lose for nothing in the summer.

Philadelphia is still looking to retool its roster after trading away Harden earlier this month. Hayward could be a veteran piece they can acquire and potentially bring back the next season on a cheaper deal. The veteran would certainly be interested in staying with a championship contender like the Sixers.