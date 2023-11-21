Trust is the name of the game for LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges as the Hornets beat the Celtics on Monday.

The Charlotte Hornets got their signature win of the season so far after beating the Boston Celtics 121-118 in a wild overtime game, and sure enough, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are quite happy about it.

That win snapped a six-game home losing streak for Charlotte. If not for some late game heroics from Ball and Bridges, the game might've been over early. Ball had his fourth 30-point game in his last five games. He hit a tough layup at the end of regulation to force OT. Once they got they got to the extra time, Ball kicked it out to Bridges to sink in the game-winning three to put away the best team out east.

Trust is a must for the Hornets

Although LaMelo Ball had the hot hand, finishing with 36 points, he made the right read after having nowhere to go with the basketball. Miles Bridges happened to be in the right place at the right time. From there, Bridges just had to decide what to do with the ball.

“On the 3, ‘Melo really didn’t have anywhere to go,” Bridges said. “He gave me the ball and I saw Jrue (Holiday) sag off, three seconds on the shot clock so I felt like my best bet was just to shoot it, so I shot it.”

Miles bridges game winner. Proof God isn’t real pic.twitter.com/oUatykEUMY — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) November 21, 2023

Bridges shot 3-of-13 from the field and 2-of-7 from deep, but he made the one that counted obviously. As for Ball, he never seems to doubt his friend on and off the court.

“I got trust in Miles,” he said. “I know what he’s capable of, I know what I’m capable of. There's a lot of trust there. Both of us are just trying to win.”

Both players had their best games of the season, and it led them to a major win. Now the most important thing for Charlotte is to move on to the next one. The NBA is a revolving door. A lot of games are played in 48 hour turnarounds. Of course they can pull from the good of the win and hope to build off that.

“It feels good. Like I said, it’s a confidence booster,” Bridges said about beating Boston. “We play the Wizards next here so we’ve just got to build off of this game. …They beat us already at the crib by a lot, so that should mean a lot for us and that should be good motivation for us.”