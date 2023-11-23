LaMelo Ball gave his Thanksgiving favorites in a hilarious postgame interview after the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards.

The Charlotte Hornets picked up a 117-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday to head into Thanksgiving on a high note, and LaMelo Ball gave his favorite Thanksgiving food in a humorous postgame interview on the court.

“I mean I got the chicken, the turkey, the ham. S**t, what else am I f***ing with?” LaMelo Ball said in the interview. “Mmhm, nah that about it. Of peach cobbler! Yeah the dessert. Yeah, my girl be making that. It be smackin' fa sho.”

What's your favorite #Thanksgiving dish? LaMelo: "The chicken, the turkey, the ham. Sh*t, what else am I f****n wit? Mmhm, nah that about it. And Peach cobbler. My girl be making that. It be smackin' fa sho." pic.twitter.com/BSrT8r6kCX — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 23, 2023

It was a good way to wrap up a great night for Ball. He put up 34 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed eight rebounds, two away from a triple double.

Ball and Miles Bridges did the bulk of the scoring Miles Bridges put up 33 points.

It took a comeback in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who outscored the Wizards 39-23 in the final frame to win the game.

The Hornets are still a young team trying to build something. Ball is a centerpiece for the team's future. Three other players scored in double figures. Rookie Brandon Miller scored 15, while Bryce McGowens put up 13 and Mark Williams scored 11.

Up next for the Hornets are the Orlando Magic on Sunday. It will be a road game for the Hornets. The Magic will be a tough test, as they are 10-5 and have one of the better defenses in the NBA.

The Hornets moved to 5-9 with the win over the Wizards, and they hope to carry some momentum into the next stretch of games on a two-game winning streak.