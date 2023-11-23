LaMelo Ball is on the rise, and his Hornets head coach Steve Clifford and teammate Miles Bridges believe he's on his way to superstar level.

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards, 117-114. Despite trailing pretty much all game, Charlotte made a miraculous comeback in the fourth quarter to erase an 18-point margin. This win came off the back of their All-Star, LaMelo Ball, and Miles Bridges. They became the first Hornets duo to record a 30-point double-double in the history of the franchise.

For Ball, it's also his seventh 30-point game in his last nine. He's in a nice rhythm and started that streak of 30-point games back in early November when they were on the road in Dallas. Since then, he hasn't slowed down his production.

LaMelo Ball ascending into a superstar?

LaMelo Ball is currently a one-time All-Star after receiving the honor back in 2022. He regressed the following season due to injury, but seeing him healthy seems to have folks around the league buzzing again. No has talked more about his play than his head coach, Steve Clifford. The Charlotte tactician discussed more specifically Ball's growth as a playmaker and scorer.

“Obviously his vision and his ability to deliver passes is really remarkable. He’s just playing at a super high level,” Clifford said. Ball finished with a game-high 34 points and 12 assists. He was able to showcase his entire offensive repertoire in attempt to get his team back into the game.

Clifford had even more to say about his ability score the ball and where he's grown on that end.

“You know what he's doing is he's finishing around the basket a lot better than he has in the past. It's always been like 10 feet and in, if he had a weakness, that was it,” the Hornets coach added. “He didn't as much tonight, but he’s been playing down along the baseline a lot more and it sets everything up. I also think that, watching him, he’s a lot stronger than he was last year so I think a lot of times when he’s driving the ball, he can create more contact and hopefully start to get to the free-throw line more, too.”

Miles Bridges had to show love too

Finishing with a 30-piece of his own, Miles Bridges still had the highest praise for his franchise point guard.

“He's just playing at an unbelievable level. He's made the leap into a superstar. He was an All-Star and now he's a superstar. Like I said before, if he’s not on any of the All-NBA teams, I’ll be surprised. He’s a winner. He’s a winner and it’s showing on the court, and I'm happy for him.”

LaMelo Ball is one of the hottest players in the league, and it is starting to garner the attention of mainstream media. Rightfully so, as he's averaging a career-high 25 points per game through 14 games. When it comes down to his recent play, Ball keeps it as casual as they come.

“I just go out there and hoop, for real. I always feel confident in myself and what I can do, so that’s pretty much it,” Ball said. The Hornets improved to 5-9 with the win over Washington and needs to continue to string wins together to claim out the basement of the Eastern Conference. After securing back-to-back wins together for the first time this season Ball just wants to ride the wave to more victories.

“Hopefully we’ll keep on trying to use energy and get wins, then keep on trying to go on to the next and get another win.”