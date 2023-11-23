Miles Bridges is off to a hot start with the Hornets in his return from suspension, and Steve Clifford is a big reason for that.

The Charlotte Hornets managed to erase yet another 18 plus-point deficit in their second straight game. This time it came at the expense of the Washington Wizards, as LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and co. took the 117-114 win.

The Hornets were down by as much as 19 in the second half, but they flipped the script and held Washington down to 23 points in the fourth quarter. Charlotte exploded and put up 39 points of their own, and most of that run was spurred on by Bridges. The Hornets are 2-2 with him back in the lineup and managed to come away with their first back-to-back win for the first time this season thanks to his play.

Bridged the gap real fast

Miles Bridges' impact on the team has been a good one so far. He put up 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Wizards. He looks in shape, bouncy, and already seems to be the team's second option in just four games. The major comeback wouldn't have been possible without defense, though.

“Just defense again. Bryce (McGowens), Gordon (Hayward), Ish (Smith), JT (Thor), ‘Melo (Ball), they got us going on defense,” Bridges said. “Once he put me, Mark (Williams) and Brandon (Miller) back in, we just finished the job. They did a great job when we were down 10 going into the fourth, and we just built off that.”

The Wizards shot a mere 35 percent from the field in that fourth quarter after shooting 49 percent through the first three quarters.

Confidence is key for Miles Bridges, Hornets

Bridges is focused on just playing basketball after the long hiatus. Despite coming back into the organization with a new coach, he seems to be pretty comfortable with Steve Clifford's style.

“It's a big confidence booster. He believes me, that's one big thing,” Bridges continued. “He believes in his players, he wants the best out of you. He really just wants you to play defense and he's gonna have the utmost trust in you, that's why I've been locking down on the defensive end. I like playing for Cliff.”

Bridges was the team's best two-way player in his last season before the suspension, and it looks like he's gunning to have that crown again. Things should only improve as time progresses. His chemistry with some of his new teammates, his wind, and just overall morale. Time will tell, but this was a great way to head into Thanksgiving if your the Hornets.