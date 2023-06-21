Brandon Miller recently had his first workout in front of outgoing Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, and unsurprisingly, he wasn't able to escape the notorious trash talking of the NBA legend.

Speaking about his experience meeting Jordan after the Hornets called him back for another workout, Miller pointed out that His Airness sounded exactly like how he saw and heard him on TV. He then shared how Jordan talked trashed to him by mocking his game.

“It's definitely cool meeting him. He definitely sounds like how he sounds on TV, always trash talking. I just really had a fun time with him,” Miller said. He was then asked what MJ told him when talking trash, to which the Alabama standout shared: “He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. So I mean I'm not gonna believe that, I know my talents and my abilities. Can't really let Jordan get in your head.”

Brandon Miller also shared that he responded to Michael Jordan by trash talking as well, revealing that he let the Hornets boss hear it after MJ airballed a free throw, per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter” Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft pic.twitter.com/zl8IBnqQb6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 21, 2023

It will definitely be interesting to see if Michael Jordan will respond to Brandon Miller's claim here. But he definitely has some explaining to do about that alleged airballed free throw,

Considering Jordan's competitive nature, it won't be a surprise if he does respond. If not, and the Hornets ended up drafting Miller, he would probably teach him a lesson or two before he steps down as the majority owner of the team.