The 2023 NBA Draft tips off at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday and things at the top of the draft board are starting to become clearer. On Wednesday afternoon, fans got a big signal as to what the Charlotte Hornets plan to do with the No. 2 pick, as the NBA draft odds skyrocketed in favor of Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller over G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

On Tuesday, Henderson was a slight favorite (-195) to be drafted with the No. 2 pick, and Miller was below him at +145. However, those NBA draft odds flipped dramatically the next day, with Miller jumping way up to -650 and Henderson’s odds moving all the way to +370.

This makes Brandon Miller the prohibitive favorite now to go at the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft over Scoot Henderson.

Reading into this enormous shift, this likely means the Hornets will make the pick themselves instead of trading it to another team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henderson is the second-best prospect in this draft class behind 7-foot-5 French sensation Victor Wembanyama. Leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery, the PG was in the No. 2 slot in almost all mock drafts.

In the pre-draft process, Henderson has reportedly had better workouts and interviews than Miller. Plus, Miller was involved in a tragic shooting last season at Alabama.

Despite all this, when Charlotte won the second selection, speculation started that Miller could wind up there, as he is a better fit with Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball. And as the former Crimson Tide forward is now the massive favorite to go at that slot, the Hornets are likely the team making that pick.