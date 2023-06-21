Alabama basketball standout Brandon Miller has been widely expected to go no. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft; however, there have been some doubts about that recently when the odds for Scoot Henderson going second increased.

In the latest updates, nonetheless, the Hornets are reportedly still leaning to pick Miller. Thanks to a more impressive second workout, Miller appears to have reclaimed the spot to land on no. 2. Of course Victor Wembanyama remains the consensus no. 1 pick and is expected to head to the San Antonio Spurs.

“Alabama's Brandon Miller further solidified his standing as Charlotte's choice at no. 2 with the workout and meetings he had in Charlotte yesterday. This is the first time Michael Jordan, the outgoing majority owner in Charlotte, had the chance to watch Miller in person, to sit down and meet with him. Both Miller and Scoot Henderson came back to Charlotte for second workouts and second meetings, and I'm told Miller was better the second time around in that environment that he had than the first time,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explained.

As mentioned recently in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft, which Woj pointed out as well, Brandon Miller also addresses a positional need for the Hornets since they already have a point guard in LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets are getting ready to pick up Brandon Miller and not Scoot Henderson with the 2nd overall pick in the Draft as per @wojespn 👀 #2 Overall Pick Odds ➡️ Brandon Miller-360

➡️ Scoot Henderson+180 (odds via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/uzRF28lRCo — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 21, 2023

Nothing is certain until the Hornets actually make their pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With that being said, don't be surprised as well if the Hornets really end up picking Miller. He is just exactly the type of player the team needs as they look for another scoring option after Ball.