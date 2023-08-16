House of the Dragon fans expressed disappointment when it was revealed that the upcoming Season 2 would consist of just eight episodes, down from the ten in Season 1. However, director Clare Kilner is reassuring fans that the shorter episode count won't compromise the quality of the show. Unlike Game of Thrones.

“There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode.”

Even actress Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, praised director Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel for upholding the show's quality. And stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam hinted at exciting Season 2 developments, especially during battle scenes. Irlam teases bigger, better, and more captivating sequences.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In an interview, Kilner emphasized that each of the eight episodes is packed with significant events and emotions. But the director also acknowledges the challenge of fitting everything into a single hour.

This isn't the first time a popular fantasy series has adjusted its episode count. The predecessor of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones also saw changes in its season lengths over time. Seasons 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones had seven and six episodes respectively.

Now, House of the Dragon Season 2's exact release date remains uncertain. But reports say production is going smoothly despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The new season's filming continues as the show's actors belong to the UK-based union Equity, not affected by the strike.

As fans await Season 2's release, all ten episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 are available for streaming on HBO. The highly anticipated Season 2 is expected to debut in 2024.