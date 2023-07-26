While the SAG-AFTRA strike has caused many in Hollywood to pause working, Aubrey Plaza will keep busy and has made a major career decision.

It's being reported that Plaza will make her stage debut in an off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea — an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's play. She will star opposite Christopher Abbott. The show will run for 10 weeks with previews beginning on October 30 and opening night set for November 13. Lucille Lortel Theatre will host the show for its entire run.

Producing the production are Mark Berger and fellow actor Sam Rockwell. Jeff Ward, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Jeff Ward will direct the play in his stage debut as well.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea first debuted off-Broadway in 1984. The play follows a man and a woman who meet in a dive bar and form a romantic relationship. June Stein and John Turturro starred in the first run of the play.

Aubrey Plaza is having a career moment right now. She's fresh off arguably her best career performance in the Sundance hit Emily the Criminal and starred in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre with Jason Statham and Hugh Grant earlier this year. She also led the second season of Mike White's The White Lotus for HBO — earning an Emmy nomination for that performance — and is set to star in the upcoming MCU series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Additionally, Plaza will reprise her role of Julie Powers in the upcoming animated Scott Pilgrim vs. the World follow-up series.