Issa Rae's HBO Max show Insecure has made a move from streaming service to streaming service. The show hit Netflix earlier today, following the announcement of the move last month. Joining Insecure is Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers, per Deadline.

The agreement is co-exclusive with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. In June, it was revealed that Insecure and other hit HBO titles would air on Netflix. It's the first time this sort of arrangement has been struck between the two streaming services. Initially, HBO veterans disagreed with the move, but the financial consideration beat them out.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has said before that he is open to forgo exclusivity and license content to boost the bottom line. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery shared Westworld to free streaming platforms like Roku and Tubi, similar to Insecure.

Though the five seasons of this his comedy drama show aired its series finale in December 2021, they've all been added Netflix today, July 3rd.

Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show, exploring the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji). The show follows the duo as they navigate the world dealing with uncomfortable everyday experiences through their lens. When the show opens with season one, it follows Issa as she tries to figure out what she wants from life.

The show earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations including a win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series in 2020. It also won a Peabody award as well as an NAACP award.