Kelvin Sampson got real about Rodney Terry's comments

Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry caught a lot of attention for his comments on the UCF basketball players doing horns down hand signals after an upset win over the Longhorns, and Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson gave his take on the matter.

“In an indirect way the University of Texas should actually take is as a compliment because they have such a great athletic department,” Kelvin Sampson said, via Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. “You've got to be really, really good for people to hate you. … We've accrued a lot of haters here the last seven or eight years.”

Rodney Terry criticized the UCF basketball team for the celebrations and horns down hand signals. The Longhorns are 1-3 in Big 12 play in the final season before moving to the SEC.

Sampson's Houston basketball team will look to avoid being upset by the same UCF team on Saturday. Houston does have a game coming up soon against Texas on Jan. 29 on the road. It will be interesting to see if Terry has anything to say regarding Sampson's comments.

Terry took over at Texas after Chris Beard's dismissal, and he did a good job to keep the team on track and lead them to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Miami. It has been a bit more of a bumpy road this season, especially since conference play started for the Longhorns.

Sampson's team is the No. 5-ranked team in the country, and is navigating the first season in the Big 12 pretty well, despite two road losses to solid teams.