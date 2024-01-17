Coach Sampson takes delight in addressing the Cougars' challenges.

The Houston basketball program had had an impressive start to the 2023-24 season. The Cougars are 14-2 and are competing for a top spot in the Big 12 conference. Kelvin Sampson recognizes Houston's challenges and opportunities for growth ahead of their game against the Texas Tech basketball squad.

Kelvin Sampson believes Houston is in the perfect position ahead of its matchup against Texas Tech

Houston discussed the benefits of playing in the Big 12 before the team's upcoming Top-25 matchup:

“I know we can get better. Playing in these types of environments is good for our kids. I'm glad we are in the Big 12 playing against the best teams in the country,” Sampson said, per Joseph Duarte.

Furthermore, the head coach wants to help his team “clean up discipline areas.” The Cougars are on a two-game losing streak after close losses to Iowa State and TCU. Sampson asserted he has to help the team “eliminate losing.”

Houston prepares for another tough matchup against the 25th-ranked Red Raiders. The Texas Tech basketball team is 14-2 and 3-0 in conference play. The Cougars need to bring their best performance to defend their home floor and get a win.

The duo of L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead are spearheading Houston's attack. Cryer leads the team in points with an average of 15.6 per game. Meanwhile, Shead averages a team-high 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.

If the Cougars can operate their offensive efficiently and lock down on defense, they should be able to get by Texas Tech.

Coach Sampson is determined to help his team improve. How far will he lead Houston in 2024?