It is a top 15 Big 12 matchup as Houston faces Baylor. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Baylor prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Houston comes into the game sitting at 23-3 on the year and 10-3 in conference play. They have also won nine of their last ten games. The only loss has been to Kansas, falling 78-65. Last time out was a big win for Houston. Earlier in the season they were shut down by the Iowa State defense, falling 57-53 on the road. Last time out, the offense was great, scoring 73 points, and winning 73-65.
Meanwhile, Baylor is 19-7, but just 8-5 in conference play. sitting tied for third in the conference with Texas Tech and Kansas. In the last five games, they have a victory over Texas Tech, but a loss to Kansas by three points on the road. Last time out, they suffered another loss. On the road at BYU, BYU used a second-half run to establish the lead and would win 78-71.
College Basketball Odds: Houston-Baylor Odds
Houston: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -152
Baylor: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +126
Over: 137.5 (-105)
Under: 137.5 (-115)
How to Watch Houston vs. Baylor
Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: CBS
Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win
Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 143rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 232nd in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.0 points per game this year while shooting 40.0 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. Shead is averaging 13.3 points per game this year, while also having 5.8 assists per game this year, which leads the team. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 12.6 points per game this year, with 37.6 percent shooting this year.
Houston is 18th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 125th in defensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.0 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year. One of those is Terrance Arceneaux, but he has not played since December 16th.
Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are second in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting 27th in blocks and fourth in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.6 steals per game, while four other guys have a steal or more per game. Further, Ja'Vier Francis has 1.4 blocks per game, while Joseph Tugler has 1.2 per game.
Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win
Baylor comes into the game ranked 14th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor is 21st in the nation in points per game this year while sitting third in the nation in three-point percentage. Baylor is led on offense by Ja'Kobe Walter this year. He comes in with 14.4 points per game while shooting 32.3 percent from three this year. RayJ Dennis is second on the team in points, with 13.1 points per game this year, and he is the leader in assists, with 6.6 per game. Meanwhile, Langston Love has been a great three-point shooter this year. He comes in with 11.1 points per game this year but is hitting 49.3 percent from three on the year.
Baylor is 194th in rebounding this year, and struggles on defensive rebounding, sitting 169th in defensive rebound percentage. This is led by Yves Meissi. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Bridges and Ja'Kobe Walter come in both averaging over 4.5 rebounds per game this year.
Baylor is 126th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 219th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They average just 6.9 steals per game this year, but Jayden Nunn, Ja'Kobe Walter, and RayJ Dennis come in with over a steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Missi comes in with 1.6 blocks per game.
Final Houston-Baylor Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game with a clash of styles. Baylor comes in with a quality offense, and Houston has the best defense in the nation. Both teams struggle on the defensive glass though. The big difference in this game should be the offensive rebounding from Houston. That may be enough to get them the win, but being on the road at Baylor will make this a tight game. That’ll drive the score up in this one.
Final Houston-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Over 137.5