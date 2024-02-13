The Champions League knockout stage is here.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is here. Group stage play started on September 19th, and teams played until December 13th. The Champions League is one of the biggest and most anticipated soccer tournaments globally. League champions from all the UEFA leagues (except Liechtenstein) and second, third, and fourth-place finishers from the strongest leagues compete in the tournament to bring home the European Champions Clubs' Cup.

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League title last season and will have an opportunity to repeat when their Round of 16 begins with a match against Copenhagen on February 13th. Below is all the information you need on how to watch one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments in the world.

When and where is the 2023-24 Champions League?

Group play is completed in the Champions League. The draw date was August 31st, and Group Stage games were from September 19th through December 13th. Round of 16 play will begin on February 13th and end on March 13th. The Champions League Final will be on June 1st, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

How to watch the Champions League group stage

All matches in the Round of 16 are played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Games can be streamed on Paramount+. Click on the link or banner below to catch all of the action in the UEFA Champions League.

*Select games will also be available on television on the CBS Sports Network or in Spanish on Univision. These games are also on fuboTV. Click here for a free trial.

When: February 13th, 2024 – March 13th, 2024 (Round of 16)

Location: Various venues in Europe

TV channel: CBS Sports Network — Univision | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Man City +190, Bayern Munich +400, Real Madrid +550, Arsenal +590 are the biggest favorites.

Round of 16 format

For the Round of 16 format, a group winner takes on a group runner-up, with the seeded team drawn second. Two caveats were that the clubs who met in the group phase couldn't be pitted against each other, and teams from the same national association were kept apart. This is the last stage of the tournament where this is the case.

The seeded team will be at home for the second leg of each clash.

Round of 16 matchups

Most games in the Round of 16 are at 3:00 PM ET. The March 12th and 13th games are 4:00 PM ET.

Man City vs. FC Copenhagen: February 13th and March 6th

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig: February 13th and March 6th

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio: February 14th and March 5th

Real Sociedad vs. PSG: February 14th and March 5th

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan: February 20th and March 13th

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV: February 20th and March 13th

Arsenal vs. FC Porto: February 21st and March 12th

Barcelona vs. Napoli: February 21st and March 12th