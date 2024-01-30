Manchester City faces the prospect of missing out on a spot in the next season's Champions League if they don't win the Premier League

Manchester City faces the prospect of missing out on a spot in the next season's Champions League if they are unable to defend their Premier League title, reported by GOAL. Pep Guardiola's team, triumphant in a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season, currently trails five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings.

While there is still time for City to narrow the gap, the situation is complicated by City Football Group's ownership of Spanish side Girona. Girona is enjoying a strong campaign in La Liga, raising the possibility of an unexpected title win. UEFA regulations, however, stipulate that teams under the same ownership cannot compete against each other in elite European competitions.

According to UEFA rules, if two teams from the same ownership group qualify for the same competition, the one finishing higher in their respective league gets the spot. If Girona were to clinch the La Liga title, and City finished as Premier League runners-up, City would be relegated to the Europa League.

There is no indication that Girona would be advised to ease off in case this scenario looms. Real Madrid is also in contention for the La Liga title, keeping the competition fierce. UEFA has, in the past, found ways to navigate ownership rules, as seen with RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg being permitted to compete in the Champions League simultaneously under Red Bull Group.

In a potential future scenario, Manchester United might face a similar challenge, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a stake in the club. His INEOS group also owns Nice, currently second in Ligue 1, raising the prospect of both Manchester United and Nice qualifying for the same UEFA competition.

As the Premier League race intensifies, Manchester City navigates not only the battle on the pitch but also the regulatory complexities that could determine their place in the prestigious Champions League next season.