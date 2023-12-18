Here are the Champions League last 16 matchups

The football world is abuzz with anticipation as the 2023-24 Champions League last 16 draw has set the stage for riveting matchups that promise drama, skill, and intense competition, reported by GOAL. Among the standout fixtures, defending champions Manchester City find themselves paired with FC Copenhagen, and Barcelona is set for a tough test against Napoli in the quest for a quarter-final berth.

The fixture list includes several heavyweight encounters that are sure to capture the attention of football enthusiasts. Harry Kane's Bayern Munich is pitted against Lazio, and PSG is slated for a showdown with Real Sociedad.

U.S. football fans have a particular interest in the clash between PSV and Borussia Dortmund, featuring American talents like Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest, and Gio Reyna. As the knockout rounds kick off, these players will be eager to make a mark on the grand European stage.

The full Champions League last 16 draw includes:

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

The first-leg matches are scheduled for February 13, 14, 20, and 21, with the return dates set for March 5, 6, 12, and 13. The journey through these decisive rounds will determine which teams advance to the quarter-finals and take a step closer to the ultimate goal – a place in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024. Football enthusiasts worldwide are in for a treat as the drama of the Champions League unfolds in the coming months.