The Howard University women's basketball will make an appearance in the second annual Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, as reported by HBCU Sports. The tournament is set to take place from November 18th-November 20th at the Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island. Howard is set to make history as the first HBCU team to be invited to the early season tournament.

Other teams set to be featured in the tournament are the University of Arizona, DePaul University, the University of Memphis, and Middle Tennessee State University. The tournament also includes Ole Miss, Michigan, and South Dakota, all of whom made it to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2022 NCAA Women's March Madness tournament.

The Bison finished the 2022-2023 season with a 16-14 record and a 10-4 MEAC record. They started the season with a 13-game out-of-conference record, winning four of those games. They started MEAC play on January 7th, winning their first two games against Delaware State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore then dropping two straight to Norfolk State and Morgan State. They then finished the season winning 8 of their last 10 games, including wins over Norfolk State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Howard went into the MEAC tournament as the number-three seed and rattled off victories versus the sixth-seed Delaware State and the seventh-seed University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The Bison then faced off against the Norfolk State Spartans in the MEAC Championship. Ultimately, Norfolk State won the tightly contested game 56-52 and took home the 2023 MEAC Championship.

The Bison look to make another championship run as they start the season with the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.