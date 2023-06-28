After two seasons at Norfolk State, 24-year-old forward Kris Bankston declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and will now get his chance to latch on with a franchise after agreeing to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League (h/t Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends)

Bankston averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game in 2022-23, his sixth career season playing collegiately. Earning All-MEAC First Team, All-MEAC Defensive Team, and MEAC All-Tournament Team honors in 2023, it was his best career season to date.

However, Bankston was especially effective in both seasons, earning All-MEAC Defensive Team Honors and All-MEAC Second Team honors in 2022. The success expanded beyond what he was able to accomplish individually though, as the Spartans also won the MEAC regular season and tournament championships both seasons as well.

Following the 2022-23 season, Bankston participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 steals per game across three contests.

A graduate senior spent his first four seasons playing for the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, averaging career-highs of 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds. 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game in his time there. Given his continued development, even if Bankston were to have a winding path towards his ultimate destination, it would be unsurprising if he eventually made it there.

Bankston projects as a rim-protector and rim-runner at the NBA level given his skillset and athleticism at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds.

Don’t try Kris Bankston at the rim!#SpartanStrong💪 pic.twitter.com/zEUmgY50BF — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) April 2, 2023

Kris Bankston of @NSU_BBALL put up a vertical jump of 34.5 inches at the HBCU Pro Day Combine. That mark would've finished SECOND at the 2022 NBA Combine. Watch Bankston in the @HBCUAllStarGame on Sunday at 4 PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/NFTJdVxMpq — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 1, 2023

It may sound overly simplistic but, in the NBA, there are plenty of players who make their living by playing simple roles.

With the Timberwolves, Bankston could be the latest example.