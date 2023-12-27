The Carolina Hurricanes look to reverse recent fortunes as we continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Predators prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to reverse recent fortunes as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 17-13-4 on the year, but there have been some recent struggles. They have lost eight of their last 11 overall. Last time out they face the New York Islanders. The Islanders scored first, on a Sebastian Aho (NYI) goal. The Hurricanes tied it back up on a Teuvo Teravainen goal, but the Islanders would score two more times in the period to lead 3-1. In the second, Carolina's Sebastian Aho scored to make it 3-2, but the Islanders struck back to have a two-goal lead going into the third. The Hurricanes would get two in the third with Jaccob Slavin and Stefan Nosen scoring, but Anders Lee would also score as the Islanders won 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Predators enter the game at 19-15-0 this year. They have won eight of their last 11 games. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. After a scoreless first period, the Predators struck in the second. Just 23 seconds into the period Michael McCarron scored, and then Colton Sissons added a power-play goal to make it 2-0 after two. In the third, Evgenii Dadonov scored to make it 2-1. With 15 seconds left in the game, the Stars scored to tie the game. Then, with just four seconds left, and just 11 seconds after their last goal, the Stars scored again and would take the 3-2 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Predators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -137

Nashville Predators: +114

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes are in the upper half of the NHL in scoring this year, sitting 14th in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game this year. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and total points this year, while being tied for the team lead in goals. Aho comes into the game with 13 goals on the season and 18 assists, giving him 31 points. He also has three goals and five assists on the power play, while having a shorthanded goal and assists. He is tied with Teuvo Teravinen for the lead in goals this year. Teravinen has scored 13 times this year while having eight assists, good for a fifth-ranked 21 points.

Second on the team in points, this year is Martin Necas. He enters the game with nine goals this year while also having 16 assists on the year, to give him 25 points. He has two goals and five assists on the power play this year. The top goal scorer on the power play is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes into the game with six goals on the power play and 11 total. Further, he has 13 assists this year, with one on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is Michael Bunting. He has seven goals this year with 16 assists, good for 23 points. He has four goals and six assists on the power play.

The Hurricanes power play ranks eighth in the NHL this year with a 24.3 percent conversion rate. They have scored 28 power-play goals this year. Their penalty kill ranks ninth in the NHL with an 82.7 percent success rate. They have also scored six times while shorthanded this year.

It will be Pytor Korchetkov in goal today for the Hurricanes. The rookie is 7-7-2 this year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Korchetkov has been solid this month, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average, going 4-3-2 in the process.

Why The Predators Will Win

The Predators sit 16th in the NHL with 3.12 goals per game this year. Filip Forsberg leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He enters the game with 16 goals this year and 22 assists, good for 38 total points. He has also been solid on the power play this year with two goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly leads the team in power-play goals this year. Eight of his 13 goals this year have come on the power play. He also has 14 assists on the year, giving him 27 points.

Tied with O'Reilly in points this year is the defender Roman Josi. He has seven goals this year and 20 assists. That gives him 27 points, with three goals and nine assists on the power play. This on the team in total goals this year is Colton Sissons. He has 11 goals this year with eight assists, giving him a total of 19 points this year. Tommy Novak is also helping out a lot on the power play. Four of his six goals have come on the power play this year.

The Predator's power play ranks 17th in the NHL this year with a 20.5 percent success rate, and 25 power-play goals. They have struggled when man-down this year, sitting with a 77.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill, which is 25th in the NHL.

Juuse Saros is expected to make the start in goal tonight for the Predators. He is 15-12-0 this year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has been solid all month, going 7-2-0 on the month with a .933 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average. Saros only had one bad start, coming on the 19th against the Canucks. He gave up five goals on 24 shots in just two periods of work in that game.

The Hurricanes are in a slump while the Predators are playing well. The Hurricanes have scored two or fewer goals in five of their last ten games, while the Predators have three or more goals in six of their last ten. With how Juuse Saros has been playing, the slump for the Hurricanes should continue. Further, the Hurricanes have been giving up plenty of high-leverage scoring opportunities as of late. That will lead to plenty of scoring chances for the Predators. These two played on December 15th, with the Predators coming away with a 6-5 overtime win. Do not expect the same amount of goals in this one, but do expect a similar result.

Final Hurricanes-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (+114)