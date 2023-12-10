The Carolina Hurricanes held a players-only meeting after an embarrassing four game road trip through Canada. The team lost all four games.

There's a storm brewing in Carolina. The Hurricanes are reeling, and the team is looking for immediate answers that will lead to some points. The Hurricanes held a players-only meeting following a winless road trip through Canada, per SportsNet.

Carolina just finished a brutal 0-4 road trip through western Canada. The team lost three close games to the Jets, Flames and Canucks, but got whipped 6-1 by the Oilers. The team managed only 7 goals in those four games.

“We're not happy and we're frustrated. We've done a lot of talking… The time is now to show it to us and to everyone what we're capable of,” Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said, per NHL.com. The only way out is together.”

Aho leads the team in points with 22. He's certainly called upon to help the team get the puck into the net. The Hurricanes are now 14-12-1 on the season following the four-game losing streak. Aho felt that the team left some of those games get away from them, particularly the loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver held on for a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

“We could've won the game. That's not the standard we've set before. We're not happy about the game right now,” Aho added. “We just have to be better overall.”

The Hurricanes will get a chance to be better on Tuesday. The team is now 6th in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference following the loss. The team next plays the struggling Ottawa Senators. Ottawa is 11-11 on the year and in last place in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

The Hurricanes and Senators face off at 7:00 Eastern on Tuesday.