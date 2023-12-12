The Hurricanes look to break a long losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Senators prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to break a long losing streak as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Senators prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hurricanes enter the game sitting at 14-12-1 on the year, but it has been a struggle as of late. They have lost five of their last six and the last four straight games. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. They found themselves down 1-0 on a Sam Lafferty goal in the first period, then down 2-0 early in the second period. The Hurricanes would score twice in the period, including a power play goal by Brady Skeji, but would be down 3-2 after two. In the third, Stefan Nosen tied the game just 2:10 into the period, but less than 90 seconds later, the Canucks had the lead again, and they would hold on to win 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 11-10-0 on the year. They have been playing well as of late, winning three of their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. Claude Giroux scored on the power play to give the Senators a lead, but in the first, Patrick Kane would score his first goal as a member of the Red Wings to tie it up. In the second, the Senators took off. Then, in the third, they added an empty net goal to win 5-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Senators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -134

Ottawa Senators: +112

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes sit 15th in the NHL this year in goals per game at 3.22 per game this season. The top goal scorer this year is Teuvo Teravainen. He comes into the game with 11 goals on the year, with seven assists. That gives him 18 points, which is good for fourth on the team. He has also scored four times on the power play, with two assists, plus a goal and an assist when short-handed this year. Seth Jarvis is second on the team in goals and the leader on the power play. Jarvis enters the game with nine goals on the year, plus ten assists, giving him 19 points. He has scored five on the power play, with one assist.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Aho leads the team in points this year. He is tied for third on the team in goals with eight while having a team-leading 14 assists this year. That gives him 22 points on the year. He has scored once on the power play, while also having five assists. Sitting right behind him in points is Martin Necas, who comes in with seven goals and 12 assists on the year. He had 19 points, tied for second on the team. Further, Jaccob Slavin, the defenseman, comes in tied with Aho for first in assists this year. He has three goals with 14 assists on the year. Two of his three goals this year have come shorthanded.

The Hurricanes power play ranks 16th in the NHL this year with a 20.7 percent conversion rate. They have scored 19 power-play goals this year. Their penalty kill ranks 19th in the NHL with a 79.1 percent success rate. Still, they have scored six times this year when man-down.

Antti Raanta is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this game. He comes in 6-5-0 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage. He has been on the losing end of each of his last four appearances, making three starts. In those games, he has given up 17 goals on just 88 shots, good for a .807 save percentage.

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators are one of the best scoring teams in the NHL this year. They’ll sit sixth in the league in goals per game at 3.50 goals per contest. Brady Tkachuk leads the way in goals this year. Tkachuk comes into the game with 13 goals on the year, with six assists, giving him 19 points. He has also been the primary goal scorer on the power play, with four goals and three assists when man-up this year. The team lead in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He enters the game with six goals and 20 assists on the year. The 20 assists are seven more than anyone else on the team this year. His 26 points are also tops, as he has produced on the power play as well, with five assists.

Sitting second on the team in goals and points this year is Claude Giroux. He enters the game with nine goals on the year and 13 assists, giving him 22 points. Two goals and four assists have come on the power play. The Senators also get help from the combo at the blue line. Jakob Chychurn comes in with five goals and ten assists on the year, good for 15 points. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson enters with five goals and nine assists this year.

The Senators are 21st in the NHL on the power play this year, with an 18.3 percent conversion rate and 17 goals. They have struggled to kill penalties though. The Senators are 28th in the NHL when man down with just a 74.3 percent success rate.

Joosnah Korpisalo is expected to be in goal today for the Senators. He is 6-6-0 on the year with a 3.22 goals-against average. He is coming off one of his best games of the year. On Saturday, Korpisalo saved 30 of 31 shots taking the win in the game.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick

Carolina has lost four straight and struggled in the process. The major issue for Carolina has been their goaltending situation. Meanwhile, the Ottawa goaltending duo has been solid. While Ottawa does have some areas of struggle, such as the penalty kill, they are not areas in which Carolina will be able to take advantage. Right now, Ottawa is creating more chances in the offensive zone, and capitalizing more. They get the win at home in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (+112)