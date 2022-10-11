‘I don’t throw flags, I throw tablets’: Tom Brady has jokes over highly disputed roughing the passer call in Buccaneers’ win over Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeezed out a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 to push their record on the season to 3-2. But the win didn’t come without some controversy, as Tom Brady was at the center of a questionable roughing the passer call that helped the Buccaneers close out the game. Had the call not been made, the Falcons would have had a shot to go down the field and win the game.

Much has been made about the penalty, with the Falcons, particularly Grady Jarrett, the guy who got penalized on the play, being unhappy about having a chance to win the game snatched away from them. Tom Brady hasn’t said much about the penalty, but has repeated that he doesn’t throw flags. According to Brady, he’s more specialized in throwing tablets, which we have seen during his viral sideline outburts over the past few seasons.

“It was a long hug. A long, unwelcomed hug from Grady. He was in the backfield all day. As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets and I didn’t have one accessible at the time.” – Tom Brady, Daily Mail Online

Brady has the good fortune of being able to crack jokes about the incident considering how Tampa Bay won, but it may have been a different story if the Buccaneers lost. This wasn’t the only questionable roughing the passer call of the weekend, and the Bucs certainly beneftted greatly from this one.

But they are going to need to play better moving forward, because they won’t get saved by these calls every week. And had this call not been made, the Falcons would have had a great shot at pulling off an upset over the Buccaneers in this one, and Brady certainly wouldn’t be joking about that.