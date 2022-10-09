fbpx
Falcons get screwed by all-time travesty roughing the passer call vs. Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons infamously have been on the wrong side of a Tom Brady comeback, but in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the Falcons trying to pull off a comeback from down 21-0. Atlanta thought it was getting off the field down 21-15 with just over three minutes to play after a Grady Jarrett sack on third down, but Jarrett was called for roughing the passer to give Brady and the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs. Tampa ultimately ran out the clock on a 21-15 win.

The roughing the passer call, though? This is easily one of the worst you’ll ever seen, and one maybe only Tom Brady gets. Just look at this:

Even the announcers were befuddled by this call, wondering just what the hell Jarrett was supposed to do to avoid that call. The broadcast even showed several other hits earlier in the game that easily were more flagrant than this one, which looked like a perfect sack and even an attempt to avoid hurting Brady.

Needless to say, Twitter was absolutely appalled by the Falcons getting screwed like this:

The Falcons dropped to 2-3 with this crucial loss, while the Buccaneers moved to 3-2. Atlanta trailed 21-0 after three quarters but then made things really interesting with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota threw a 19-yard touchdown pass with 4:38 left and was hoping to get a chance to play hero with one final drive, but this roughing the passer took that away from him.

