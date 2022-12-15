By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Bangladesh batter Litton Das were involved in an ugly altercation during Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between the two teams in Chattogram on Thursday.

Mohammed Siraj gave the KL Rahul-led side the best possible start, sending Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the pavilion on the first ball of the Bangladeshi innings. However, things took an ugly turn a little while later after Mohammed Siraj began bowling to Litton Das.

After Litton Das came up with a forward defensive shot, the India fast bowler went up to him and the two players exchanged a couple of words with each other; the on-field umpire had to intervene to stop Litton Das from charging toward Mohammed Siraj after he went back to his bowling mark.

The drama didn’t stop there as Mohammed Siraj uprooted Litton Das’s stumps before giving him a grand send-off by keeping a finger on his lips.

After the day’s play, the India quick bowler had three wickets to his name and also spoke about his altercation with Litton Das.

After a journalist asked Mohammed Siraj what he said to Litton Das, the Indian pacer said, “No, nothing. I said, ‘Ye T20 format nahi hai, ye Test cricket hai (this isn’t T20, this is Test cricket. Play sensible cricket.'”

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar was pleased with Siraj’s performance against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test.

“There is no weakness seen in his bowling. If you have to bowl fast through the air and pitch it up, he can do that. If you have to hit the length, he can do that. When the ball releases properly from his hand, there is outswing to the right-handers. So he has the ability and can do different styles of bowling. It has been a highlight of his career that whenever you see his bowling, he puts in his full effort in every over and every delivery. I am not saying that no one else does that but it has been a highlight,” Ajit Agarkar said on Sony Sports. “The lines were extremely tight and because he has the speed, when there is uneven bounce, the batters don’t get time to adjust. Litton Das was looking good and if you have to dismiss a good batter who has spent some time, you need to have the ability which he has,” Ajit Agarkar mentioned.

While Mohammed Siraj was one of the stars of India’s bowling show, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, grabbing 4 Bangladesh wickets among the eight to fall during the day. Kuldeep Yadav’s figures of 4/33 also included the big wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

“I was a bit nervous. I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over and got the momentum back,” Kuldeep Yadav said at the close of Play on Day 2. “After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles — over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker — that’s helping me a lot,” Kuldeep Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s spin-bowling coach Rangana Herath was critical of his batters after the hosts lost eight wickets for 133 runs on Day 2 of the first Test in Chattogram.