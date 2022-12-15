By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India talisman Virat Kohli may have scored two centuries in international cricket this year but questions regarding his form remain. On Wednesday, he was bamboozled by a delivery from Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, losing his wicket for 1 in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram.

Virat Kohli may have resurrected his numbers in T20Is and ODIs, but his performance in Test cricket that’s worrying both the fans and former cricketers.

Since scoring his last hundred in the longest format of the sport in November 2019, Virat Kohli has only been averaging 26.45.

In 33 knocks he has played since his century against Bangladesh in Kolkata, he has managed to score only 873 runs with six half-centuries and no tons.

Virat Kohli’s poor form in Tests continued in Chattogram as he was completely outfoxed by the Bangladesh spinner. Taijul Islam got one to turn sharply and the ball struck the Delhi batter on the back pad in front of the wickets. The problem with Virat Kohli on this occasion was that he played the ball on the back foot rather than the front foot and it in the end proved to be his undoing as he was given out by the on-field umpire.

“Kohli was completely bamboozled by Taijul,” former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said on air after the umpire raised his finger.

But Virat Kohli reviewed the decision after having a brief chat with his batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara. The former India captain’s DRS call wasn’t liked by the fans as he looked out even with the naked eye.

While some labeled him “selfish” for wasting a review, others slammed him for making such a blunder especially right at the beginning of the Indian innings.

Virat Kohli is averaging only 26.45 in Test cricket since 2020. In 33 inns, he has scored 873 runs with six fifties and no hundreds. His last hundred in Tests came against Bangladesh in 2019. This is the format he has actually struggled the most in, same case today. #BANvIND — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 14, 2022

That was plumb! Don’t know why @imVkohli always wastes a review! DRS should be based on the merit of that particular case, rather than how big a player is.#ViratKohli — Priyanshu Saxena (@PriyanshuS09) December 14, 2022

Most ever SELFISH PLAYER in the world losses the DRS for his team. 😅#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/zIdI7Ld8tg — Hamza Shahid (@Hamzashahid5616) December 14, 2022

Earlier in September, the Delhi-born cricketer finally ended his nearly three-year wait for an international ton, having slammed his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup.

Subsequently, Virat Kohli set the T20 World Cup in Australia on fire with a series of sublime knocks, including a sensational unbeaten 82-run-knock against Pakistan which many cricket pundits claimed was the best-ever innings in the format.

Yet Team India failed to win the competition, bowing out in the semifinals to eventual champions England. But Virat Kohli finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 296 runs in six matches at an incredible average of 98.66.

More recently, during the weekend, Virat Kohli Kohli brought an end to his ODI century drought as he smashed his 44th ton in the 50-over format against Bangladesh, going past Ricky Ponting to occupy the second spot in the list of men with the most international hundreds.

Even former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is a member of a gang of former cricketers who have been scathing in their criticism of Virat Kohli.

“It is not the time to count the number of centuries. It doesn’t matter. They need to win a title. It has been years since India won a trophy. Whether Kohli scores 100 centuries or 200, it doesn’t matter, what matters to Indian cricket and the fans is a title. If you look financially, IPL and Indian cricket are far ahead, but now there is pressure from the fans and the media that they want a title. Kohli can score 100 centuries if he wants, but the demand has changed. The Asia Cup is gone, so is Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup, the last two T20 World Cups. 100 centuries has its own place, but India and the Indian cricket board needs to win a title,” Rashid Latif said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam wasn’t too pleased by the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. He claimed that it was Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket that gave him more joy.