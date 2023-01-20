India opener Shubman Gill has made a shocking revelation about his national teammate Ishan Kishan following his blitzkrieg against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, Shubman Gill fashioned India’s victory over New Zealand in a close encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Days after his best mate Ishan Kishan joined the elite double-centurion club in ODIs, Shubman Gill bettered his record against the Black Caps earlier this week.

He went past Ishan Kishan to become the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 349/5 on the board.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

Gill was subsequently named the Man of the Match for his masterful knock that featured 19 hits to the fence and 9 humongous sixes against the No.1 ODI team in the world.

At the post-match pressure, Shubman Gill made a special mention of Ishan Kishan.

“He (Kishan) is one of my best mates. I was there when he scored his ODI double-hundred and it was special. It feels nice when you want to do something and it is coming off regularly. Definitely a sense of satisfaction. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. The game went much closer than I expected,” Shubman Gill told cricket expert Harsha Bhogle. “I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I’m glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure. Need to avoid dot balls, show some intent and hit hard into the gaps. Which is what I was doing. Wasn’t really thinking of 200, but once I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me,” he added.

Shubman Gill then had a conversation with India captain Rohit Sharma in which he let out other secrets about his relationship with Ishan Kishan.