A tweet announcing young India batter Shubman Gill’s engagement with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has taken the internet by form.

The Twitter user’s post, claiming the 23-year-old cricketer was now engaged with Sara Tendulkar came after Shubman Gill broke a slew of records against New Zealand to have his name written in indelible ink in the sport’s history books on Wednesday.

It read, “BREAKING: Sachin Tendulkar announces daughter Sara’s engagement with #ShubmanGill.”

While some Indian cricket admirers were pleased to hear the news, it didn’t go down well with others. A few were miffed that such blatant lies were being spread about a legendary cricketer’s daughter.

On the other hand, some netizens suggested that Shubman Gill was no longer in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar and instead is dating her namesake, Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan.

Hours earlier, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 349/5 on the board.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

If Gill was India’s batting hero, New Zealand’s response was led by Michael Bracewell, who was equally good at unleashing mayhem on Mohammed Shami and company.

At 110/5, the Black Caps looked down at out, but once Michael Bracewell arrived at the crease, the whole complexion of the game changed rather quickly.

Throughout his knock, Michael Bracewell dealt in boundaries and sixes and brought his hundred in just 57 balls. Afterward, he took the Kiwis extremely close to victory with 20 runs needed to win in the final over.

The left-hand batter then struck a six on the first ball of the 50th over. However, his dream of taking New Zealand across the line didn’t come to fruition as Shardul Thakur got him out LBW, giving India a narrow 12-run triumph over the Tom Latham-led side.

After India’s triumph, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar talked about how Shubman Gill’s imperious display blew him away.

“It was an unbelievable innings. Innings of a young man who seems to have a 35-year-old head on his shoulder. The way he paced his innings, the way he was counterattacking the bowlers. After the hundred, the way he went into top gear was simply fantastic to watch. It was a delight because at the end of the day he seemed as fresh as a daisy. His innings certainly augurs well for the future and the ODI World Cup,” Sunil Gavaskar said in a conversation with India Today.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar went a step further as he compared Shubman Gill with the legendary MS Dhoni.