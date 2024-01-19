With Harrison Ford seemingly hanging up the hat and whip, Bethesda has revealed who it has brought in for Indiana Jones' new game.

While Indiana Jones has dominated on the movie screen for decades, he has yet to truly find footing in the video game world and MachineGames is hoping they will be the first to do so with Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. The new game needs a leading man, though, and it appears to have found it in the star of The Last of Us and many other hit games, Troy Baker.

Baker was confirmed to be providing the new voice for Indiana Jones following the the 2024 Xbox Developers Showcase gameplay reveal, according to Entertainment Weekly. MachineGames co-founder Jerk Gustafsson couldn't contain his excitement to the outlet when speaking about Baker's casting for the game.

“He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way,” Gustafsson said. “He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game.”

As voice actors go, Baker has amassed one of the most prolific careers within the space outside of friend and fellow voice actor Nolan North.

Arguably Baker's most famous role was as Joel in Naughty Dog's hit 2013 game The Last of Us alongside Ashley Johnson's Ellie, both of whom received critical acclaim for their performances. The pair would reprise the roles for 2020's The Last of Us Part 2, and despite split reactions to the game's narrative, the pair's performances once again received critical acclaim.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade in a new story for the famed explorer. After discovering multiple site of spiritual importance around the world are built in locations to form a perfectly-aligned circle, Jones sets out on a race against the Axis powers to discover the truth and power behind this connection before they can.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024.