Harrison Ford's last outing as Indy in the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will start streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 1, Collider reported.

The final film in the Indiana Jones franchise also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the titular character's goddaughter.

The movie deals with time: feeling the time pass you by, aging and travel… as in time travel. The Dial of Destiny refers to Archimedes' Dial, an Antikythera mechanism also described as the world's first analogue computer. It is a device that can be used to predict the positions of stars and planets as well as eclipses decades in advance.

In the film, Dr. Jones and his friend archaeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are captured by the Nazis as they search for the Lance of Longinus (also called the Spear of Destiny). However, astrophysicist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) isn't interested in it. He says it's a fake, but tells his superiors that he has found half of the Archimedes Dial.

The Dial supposedly reveals time fissures, allowing time travel. Indy escapes from the Nazis and onto a train filled with looted antiquities where he frees Basil. They also obtain Voller's half of the Dial and leap from the train before it is derailed.

We next see Indy 25 years later, depressed from the death of his son Mutt (Shia Lebeouf) who died in the Vietnam War. Indy's wife, Marion Ravenwood, has filed for separation. The adventure really begins when Basil's daughter Helena Shaw (Waller-Bridge) visits, claiming that she wants to research the dial.

John Rhys Davies reprised his role as Sallah, Indy's old friend, now a New York City cab driver. Karen Allen also returned as Marion Ravenwood. New actors to the franchise are Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen. Antonio Banderas made a brief appearance as Renaldo, Indy's old friend and expert diver.

With a budget of $400 million, including marketing, grossed $383 million worldwide, the film was a theatrical loss for Disney. However, the movie received a 69% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and 88% from the audience.

The Dial of Destiny is the only film in the franchise that is neither directed by Steven Spielberg nor developed by George Lucas, unlike the four other movies. They both served as executive producers instead.

The movie is a throwback to the old Indiana Jones movie and a fitting send-off for legendary actor Harrison Ford. And it is a throwback in a good sense. While it may seem out of place in today's world of superpowered superheroes, it's nice to know a nerd comfortable in both tweed and a fedora hat can still save the day.

The movie has been available for digital purchase from other streaming platforms since Aug. 29. It will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 1 and its physical media release will be on Dec. 5.