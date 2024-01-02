The Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela is selling his Houston home. It can be yours for just $720K. Check out the swimming pool and hot tub!

Clint Capela is easily one of the most solid big men in the NBA today. In fact, Capela led the NBA in rebounds during the 2020-21 season. The Atlanta Hawks center has been an intimidating presence in the paint for opposing teams, thanks to his rim-finishing abilities and defensive prowess.

Given Capela's major presence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Clint Capela's $720K home in Houston.

Capela owned two properties in Houston. But now that he no longer plays for the Rockets after they traded Capela to Atlanta, it makes sense for the Hawks center to sell one of his homes.

Capela listed his Houston home in the market with an asking price of $730,000, but it has since been reduced to $720,000. The listing agent is Kourtney Walker with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Here are some photos of Clint Capela's $720K home in Houston.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2002, Capela's former home encompasses 3,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Some of the home's interior features include tall ceilings fit for Capela's 6-foot-10 frame, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area, a home office, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a swimming pool, a hot tub and an outdoor shower. There are also plenty of green spaces composed of gardens and grassy lawns, making it ideal to engage in some gardening activities.

With plenty of outdoor amenities, the new home owner should have no problems getting some much-needed sunlight and fresh air. Given the home's amenities, the home seemed like a great place for Capela to unwind from the physically and mentally demanding NBA season.

Capela is a top-caliber center in the NBA who's capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Swiss center can easily afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Sportskeeda, Capela has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Clint Capela's $720K home in Houston.