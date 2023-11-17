Frank Gore's mansion is up for sale in Southwest Ranches, Fla. You can buy it from the former NFL running back for only $7 million!

Frank Gore is considered to be one of the most decorated NFL running backs. He is a Second Team All-Pro player and has made five appearances at the Pro Bowl.

Given Gore's accomplishments in football, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Frank Gore's $7 million mansion in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

Back in 2020, Gore played his final season with the NFL with the New York Jets. In preparing for his retirement chapter, the All-Pro player decided to pick up a Florida estate. The property purchase made Gore shell out $3.23 million.

Fast forward to 2023, it seems like Gore hasn't veered away from football by serving as a football advisor for the San Francisco 49ers. Moreover, he also keen on making a big buck by selling his property. In September, Gore listed the same Florida property with an asking price of $7 million.

Here are some photos of Frank Gore's $7 million mansion in Southwest Ranches.



















Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2007, there's no question that the Southwest Ranches estate is fit for an NFL legend like Gore. The mansion itself encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The mansion contains several interior features. These include a massive living room that showcases tall windows and high ceilings, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a game room filled with classic arcade machines, a home theater, a master bed suite with a luxurious bath inclusive of a tub, a fitness gym, and a sauna.

While the interior of the home is already impressive, there's also plenty to enjoy in the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool, a bar and a basketball court.

Gore carved out a lengthy NFL career and had stopovers with several teams. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former All-Pro player can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Gore has a net worth of around $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Frank Gore's $7 million mansion in Southwest Ranches.