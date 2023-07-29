Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore is returning to the place where he established himself as one of the best and most reliable running backs in the NFL for several years. Only this time, he is going to try to have an impact from a different part of the stadium.

Gore will be serving in an advisory role for the 49ers' front office after signing a new contract with the team. His longtime friend and agent Malki Kawa, CEO and president of First Round Management, tweeted out a picture of the big moment with a caption. “Congrats to my brother Frank Gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office,” Kawa said. “He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago.”

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

First Round Management has built up quite the reputation with clients like UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. To think, that none of that might have been possible without Gore's advice and foresight. San Francisco is banking on him providing the same sound judgement going forward.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We already know what the five-time Pro Bowler is capable of doing on the field. His 16,000 career rushing yards rank third all-time and are a testament to his ability to produce well past his twilight years. That is not to call the former third-round pick a mere compiler, though. He was an integral part of some imposing San Fran teams and then was still a viable contributor for the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Just when Father Time appeared to finally have him in grasp, Gore rushed for 722 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2018-19 with Miami. He retired for good In April 2022, signing a one-day contract with the Niners. His commitment to the franchise now continues behind the scenes.

The move into the front office likely comes as a surprise for many after he was charged with simple assault stemming from a domestic violence accusation last summer. Gore ultimately plead guilty for violating the public health nuisance code and paid $2,000 in fines.