If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a tier list for each brawler in the Epic category. We’ll update the overall list as we make more tier lists for each rarity.

Note that a new Epic Brawler, Hank, will release sometime before the end of Season 18. Since he currently isn't available, we're unable to place him on this list.

Brawl Stars Epic Brawlers: S+ Tier

EMZ – One of the best brawlers in the game, regardless of which mode you play. EMZ's main attack covers a wide area that pierces through enemies. Her Bad Karma Star Power increases damage the longer enemies stay within her hair spray. She can also push away close-range brawlers with her Friendzoner gadget, giving her a window to escape. She's insanely annoying to go up against, especially when the opponent knows what they're doing.

Bea – Although her first attack doesn't do a lot of damage, her shots are relatively easy to land due to her range and reload speed. Her second charged attack is devastating, and is usually the final nail in the coffin you need to take down your enemy. This more than compensates for her low HP. The Instant Bea-Load Star power also gives her an extra charged shot in case you miss. She's good to use in any game mode.

S Tier

Stu – When Stu first came out, he broke the game. After a few balance changes and updates, he's come back down to Earth. Still, he's one of the best options for Showdown. He shoots two projectiles per attack, and as long as one lands, he'll charge his super. Give him the breakthrough gadget and he'll be smashing through walls in search for his next victim.

His star powers are decent, though thankfully don't make him more powerful than he already is.

Bibi – Bibi is one of the few close range brawlers who can actually stand her own ground. She moves fast, deals a ton of damage, and her super shoots out a ranged attack that bounces around. She can heal herself with her Vitamin Booster gadget, and her star powers increase her defense or speed depending on which you choose. When her main attack is fully charged, she can send opponents flying away if she needs to make a quick escape. She's good for any mode, granted there's some walls for her to take cover in.

A Tier

Griff – Griff is a close-range brawler with mid-long range capabilities. His Star Powers increase either his health regeneration or attack speed (we recommend the latter, “Keep the Change”). He has a nice super ability, which pierces through enemies and defeats almost anyone who's in his face. We recommend his Piggy Bank Gadget, so you can blow up walls and keep the mayhem going on. It's great for Brawl Ball or Heist if you need to reach the objective.

Bo – Bo would be on top of this list if his Super Totem gadget could charge supers over time. However, he's still a great brawler who does a lot of damage and has good range. His mines can quickly change the situation of any match. They can stun the enemy for two seconds if he has his Snare a Bear Star Power active. His Circling Eagle Star power is nice for any map like Snake Prairie where the whole map is covered in bushes.

Grom – A thrower with incredible range and spread, Grom is not to be trifled with. His main attack splits into four bombs that deal a good amount of damage. His Super does the same thing, but it's an even bigger bomb, dealing more damage and pushes enemies away. Both of his gadgets are useful, whether it means revealing bushes or shooting launching three bombs with one ammo.

We recommend using his X-Factor Star Power, which increases main attack's damage by 30% at max range. Considering he's a thrower who won't want to get close to enemies, this is a very useful star power.

B Tier

Piper – A very long range brawler who's recently been overshadowed by Mandy. Piper does more damage based on the distance between her and her opponent. Although Mandy needs to stand still to get longer range, she'll always deal the same amount of damage per attack. Piper isn't a lost cause though. She has two good gadgets and star powers that can give her the edge over her opponent.

Plus, she can slow and push back opponents with her Auto Aimer gadget, whereas Mandy can only slow them down. Piper can also reload faster with every attack she lands by using her Snappy Sniping Star Power.

Pam – Pam is the second best healer in the game after Poco. She's more tanky, but her attack spread is sporadic. Unless you're in your enemies face, it'll be impossible to land every shot. However, being in the enemies personal space can also work to her advantage.

Her Scrapsucker gadget takes away enemy ammo while also refilling her own. This instantly gives Pam the win over almost any 1-on-1. That being said, make sure you're not auto-aiming with the gadget activated.

Bonnie – Bonnie is both long and close range, but it all depends on which form you use. Her Clyde mode has good range and health, but a slow speed and reload. Her Bonnie mode does a lot of damage and reloads quickly , but has low range and low HP. Both modes have their advantages and disadvantages, which is why she's not higher on the list. That doesn't mean she isn't good, though.

She's great for Knockout and Bounty, as well as Gem Grab due to her ability to jump towards enemies and sneak attack them. Just be careful, because she's literally the definition of a glass cannon.

C Tier

Nani – Nani's damage and range are incredible, but her HP is extremely low. Her super allows her to use Peep, a remote-controlled bomb that increases in speed the longer it's deployed. It's a good super, but the issue with this is that it makes Nani an easy target. This means using her Tempered Steel Star Power is a must, as it gives her an 80% shield while the bomb is deployed. Nani does have good gadgets though, as she can either teleport or transmit 80% of the damage she was supposed to receive back to her opponent.

Edgar – Edgar is the easiest brawler to play with. He moves fast, charges his super quickly, jumps around, and heals with each attack. However, when you reach a high trophy count with him, people know what to expect. Plus with most brawlers having a knock-back, slow, or stun mechanic, there's many ways to hold an Edgar off. He's fun to play with, but not as good as some believe. That being said, he's great for farming trophies in showdown.

Hank – When Hank first came out, he caused a mini apocalypse in Brawl Stars before being balanced out. While he's able to attack through walls, Hank just isn't as good as he was at launch. Since coming out, he's received four nerfs:

Health decreased to 5000 (from 6000)

Main attack damage decreased to 450 (from 500) at close range

Now visible when using an attack in bushes (this is a big one)

Speed boost from It's Gonna Blow Star Power decreased by 10% (from 20%)

Brawl Stars Epic Brawlers: D Tier

Frank – Arguably one of the worst brawlers in the game, though he does have the coolest design. Frank's attack is delayed, meaning most opponents can dodge him easily. His super stuns enemies, but takes even longer to initiate. Additionally, knock-backs, deaths, or Gene pulls during his super attack will stop the attack and he'll lose his super. If not for his high HP, Frank would likely have a 0% use rate.

Not even Mary Shelley herself can help our friend out.

