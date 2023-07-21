Coming out of college, John Wall quickly made his presence felt in the NBA. In the NBA, the cat-quick guard emerged as a five-time All-Star and an All-NBA team member.

With Wall carving out a solid career in the league, have you ever wondered how a successful basketball star like him lives? Well, it may be simpler than you think. This article features John Wall's $1.12 million house in Raleigh, N.C.

Given that Wall hails from North Carolina, it isn't a surprise that the five-time All-Star picked up a luxurious home in the same city. It's unknown how much Wall shelled out to acquire the home. However, as of this writing, the property's value is at $1.12 million.

Here are some photos of John Wall's $1.12 million house in Raleigh.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally built in 1984, Wall's property sits on almost 4 acres of land. The estate itself encompasses 4,616 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home features a home office, a dining area that shares the same space with a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a stunning master bedroom.

While the home's interior boasts of simplicity and a minimalist design, the outdoors is extremely massive. For Wall, the five-time All-Star guard probably doesn't have any problems getting some fresh air. The backyard features a full basketball court, a four-car garage, and a large landscaped green area filled with grassy lawns and trees that are ideal for outdoor activities.

Although the home isn't as lavish compared to his NBA counterparts, Wall's home seems like a great place to unwind from a demanding NBA season.

Wall has shown no indication of a desire to move from Raleigh. In fact, Wall is building a basketball court in Raleigh.

Although he was bothered by injuries as of late, Wall was still considered an elite guard when healthy. As a result, the All-NBA team member still raked in a huge amount of money from his NBA contracts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wall has a net worth of around $110 million.

Apart from lucrative NBA contracts, Wall also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals. And Wall wants to play next season despite being bought out by the Houston Rockets. With a relatively successful NBA career, there's no question that Wall can afford to live in a home like this.

Aside from the North Carolina property, Wall also purchased a Potomac mansion back in 2013. The $4.9 million mansion encompasses a whopping 17,350 square feet of living space.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on John Wall's $1.12 million house in Raleigh.