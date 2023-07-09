John Wall is reportedly going to hold a workout for multiple teams amid his NBA free agency, per Chris Haynes. The workout will be held in Las Vegas.

Wall endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 32-year old was limited due to injury, ultimately appearing in 34 games. He displayed signs of still being reliable when on the court though. A mid-season trade from the Clippers to the Houston Rockets also played a role in Wall not seeing much time on the court.

Wall averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game with the Clippers. But the fact is that this is a player who's played only 74 regular season games since 2019, missing two years during that span. Teams will be intrigued by his track record and upside, but weary due to his injury concerns and lack of minutes over the past few seasons.

Wall was an exciting prospect heading into the NBA. He's carved out a respectable career, one that he's trying to keep alive. After being bought out by the Rockets, Wall didn't receive much interest in free agency.

Again, Wall still features a decent amount of upside. One would imagine that a team will take a chance on him. If Wall is willing to sign a minimum contract the risk will be worth it for potential suitors. However, Wall's reported workout will be incredibly important for determining whether or not he receives a contract offer this offseason.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on John Wall as they are made available.