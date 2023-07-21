The purest part of sports may be when a professional athlete has been successful enough to offer their financial support to their hometown or an underserved community. For five-time All-Star John Wall, an 11-year veteran with $276.5 million in career earnings, that success has led to his being able to build a basketball court in his hometown of Raleigh, NC (h/t Hoop District reporter Neil Dalal).

John Wall is opening a basketball court in his hometown of Raleigh, NC, which will be combined with his annual back-to-school giveaway next month 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NpcH4XQdEs — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) July 20, 2023

As he breaks ground on the new court, the father of two will also host his annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in an event that features a few fun activities for the youth.

What's John Wall up to on the court?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wall, who will turn 33 years old in September, recently hosted a private workout in Las Vegas in an attempt to land on an NBA roster. Several teams were said to be in attendance, including a championship contender in the Boston Celtics and a soon-to-be rebuilding squad in the Portland Trail Blazers.

With a laundry list of injuries negatively impacting his play on the court, Wall went from a borderline superstar to a buyout candidate in just a few short years. However, in an effort to slow down his decline, Wall has attempted to be more adept from beyond the arc. Taking 32.6 percent of his field goal attempts from 3-point range over the past three seasons, the results have been mixed, as Wall has made just 30.9 percent of these attempts.

Consequently, the teams that attended his private workout will more than likely have wanted to see if Wall could show off an improved shooting stroke late in his career. Although a relatively rare occurrence, it wouldn't be the first time a player was able to accomplish that feat.