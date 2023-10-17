Malcolm Brogdon is one of the top guards in the NBA. He is a Rookie of the Year winner, an All-Rookie Team player, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

Given Brogdon's success in the league, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Malcolm Brogdon's $5 million home in Atlanta.

In 2022, Brogdon suffered an injury to his Achilles. But after recovering from injury, the Sixth Man of the Year winner acquired a home in Atlanta. The property purchase made him shell out $5 million. Given that Brogdon grew up in the city, it isn't surprising that he also acquired a home in the area. In fact, the current Portland Trail Blazers guard acquired the home just before he was shipped to the Boston Celtics later that year.

Here are some photos of Malcolm Brogdon's $5 million home in Atlanta.

Photos courtesy of: The Indianapolis Star

Brogdon's Atlanta estate sits on 1.3 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 6,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a professional-grade kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room, glass doors, a wet bar, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

Besides a solid interior, the home also boasts of an impressive outdoor space. Some amenities outdoors include a covered patio with a fireplace, a covered porch, a swimming pool, and a spacious backyard with enough space for a basketball court. The front yard also contains plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Brogdon has made a name for himself in the NBA as a reliable guard. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this one. Just recently, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year made headlines after he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers, as part of the blockbuster trade that also involved Jrue Holiday. Based on The SportsLite, Brogdon has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Malcolm Brogdon's $5 million home in Atlanta.