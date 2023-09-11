Who is the best player in the NBA?

This is a question basketball fans debate every single year, and it's one that often has no right answer. MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are obviously amongst the best of the best, but one player cannot win his team a championship. Getting to and winning the NBA Finals is a team effort, which is why the 100th-best player in the league can hold nearly as much importance as the top player.

Across the league, the talent gap from team to team has closed dramatically, so the 2023-24 season could be the most competitive we have seen in a while. There are so many impactful and skillful basketball players across all 30 teams, which makes it difficult to narrow things down to only 100 players.

However, that is exactly what we have done here at ClutchPoints!

The 2023-24 NBA season will officially begin on Oct. 24, per the league's official schedule release, and we will be revealing our Top 100 rankings in groups of 10 players weekly. These rankings take into account the season each player is coming off of, their role on their team, what we have been accustomed to seeing from them and much more, so of course, this list is simply a matter of opinion.

*NOTE: Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were not included in these rankings, as they have yet to play in a regular-season game.

This week, we are taking a look at the 10 players who find themselves ranked 60th through 51st in the NBA. Let's dive right into things with a player who recently won his first championship with the Denver Nuggets.

60. Aaron Gordon – PF – Denver Nuggets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 56.4 FG%, 34.7 3P%

He may be built more like an NFL linebacker, but Aaron Gordon proved to be one of the better secondary players in the entire league this past season. Between his rebounding abilities alongside Nikola Jokic and his ability to run in transition as a 6'8″ big man, Gordon did a little bit of everything to aid the Denver Nuggets in their championship journey. Defensively, the 27-year-old can take on many different positions.

Gordon is truly a dynamic player on the defensive end of the floor, and this is often a skill of his that goes underappreciated. There were multiple instances over the course of the 2022-23 season where he would get a stop on one end, directly resulting in a bucket for his team on the other. A minute or two later, you would look up at the score and see that Denver went on a 8-0 or 10-0 run. He's a catalyst for the Nuggets, which is why Gordon is one of the better players in this league when it comes to fitting in next to superstars and playing his role to perfection.

59. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls

2022-23 NBA season stats: 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 52.0 FG%, 34.9 3P%

Every team utilizes the center position different in today's NBA. Outside of Joel Embiid and a few others, the age of bruiser-like big men has come and gone, as many organizations are looking for 7-footers who can play out on the perimeter. This is what Nikola Vucevic excels at, as he's more than capable of being a three-point shooting threat for the Chicago Bulls. He's also one of the better double-double threats in the league, as Vucevic recorded 52 of them during the 2022-23 season, the third-most in the league.

He's not going to beat you with crazy athleticism or strength in the low post, but Vucevic is very skilled with the ball in his hands. Comfortable attacking bigs off the dribble, the Bulls big man can do a little bit of everything for his team offensively. Last season marked the third straight season in which Vucevic averaged at least 11 rebounds per game, and he also played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It is hard to find consistent play at the center position nowadays, but that is exactly what Chicago gets from Vucevic every single night.

58. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 NBA season stats: 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 65.9 FG%

Rudy Gobert has become this generations JaVale McGee in the sense that every NBA fan consistently finds a flaw in his game. In terms of his offensive repertoire, Gobert is not that talented of a player. Then again, you don't have to be great at shooting or scoring when you're 7'1″ and can catch any lob throw to the rim out of pick-and-roll sets! The Minnesota Timberwolves big man has always been known for his defense and is still one of the better rim protectors in the league.

The questions surrounding Gobert revolve around his fit with All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota's frontcourt. If the team uses him as their primary screener on offense and trust him to play around the rim, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year can be a factor on both sides of the floor. So far, the T-Wolves really haven't put Gobert in a position to succeed, which needs to change if they are to make it back to the playoffs and be a threat in the Western Conference. The talent is there with the French big man, Minnesota just need to just show trust in their long-term investment.

57. Cade Cunningham – PG/SG – Detroit Pistons

2022-23 NBA season stats (12 games): 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 41.5 FG%, 27.9 3P%

It is unfortunate that Cade Cunningham suffered his season-ending shin injury because he was having an All-Star-like season through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season. Cade is not your traditional point guard, as he's big and really doesn't have a true strength to his game. This is because he does a lot of little things really well!

Cunningham can be his team's leading scorer, as well as the guy who leads the team in assists and possibly even rebounding as well. Turning 22 at the end of September, the Detroit Pistons young star still has plenty of room for growth and has shown glimpses into the superstar-like potential he has. While he can certainly be one of the best players in the NBA, it is hard to say Cunningham is at that point, especially since he has only played in 76 career games.

56. Malcolm Brogdon – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

2022-23 NBA season stats: 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 48.4 FG%, 44.4 3P%

Once thought to be on his way to the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, Malcolm Brogdon ended up remaining with the Boston Celtics due to concerns about the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year's injury status. Brogdon had played through the playoffs with a partial tear in a tendon that connects his right elbow to his forearm. As of now, he appears to be healthy heading into training camp, but the Celtics have not said anything about his status all offseason long.

When he went to Boston last offseason, Brogdon decided to take a bench role for the first time in his career, which paid off. He was extremely impactful coming in behind Marcus Smart and Derrick White, plus Brogdon shot a career-best 44.4 percent from three-point range. With Smart gone, the 30-year-old veteran is going to still be tasked with coming off the bench, but his role offensively will increase when in the game. As far as sound combo guards go, Brogdon is one of the smoothest in the league when it comes to playing at his pace and tempo.

55. Klay Thompson – SG/SF – Golden State Warriors

2022-23 NBA season stats: 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 43.6 FG%, 41.2 3P%

People consistently say that Klay Thompson is not the same player following his major leg injuries and that he's no longer an All-Star talent at the shooting guard position. Well, Thompson responded to his critics last year by averaging 21.9 points per game, his highest scoring average since the 2016-17 season, and he shot 41.2 percent from three-point range, his best percentage from deep since the 2017-18 season. Sure, he may have lost a step defensively and may not be as agile as he once was, but to say Thompson isn't impactful anymore is like saying his counterpart in Stephen Curry isn't the greatest shooter of all time.

The Golden State Warriors and their fans absolutely love Thompson, and he's extremely important to the success and history of this franchise. They wouldn't have won any of their four titles since 2015 without him. Looking forward, they will once again need him if they are to compete for more championships. When Klay is locked in and hitting his shots, he's still an All-Star-caliber player.

54. Kristaps Porzingis – PF/C – Boston Celtics

2022-23 NBA season stats: 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 49.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%

When the Celtics looked to move Brogdon earlier in the offseason, they were doing so in order to try and land Kristaps Porzingis. Ultimately, as mentioned, they struck a deal involving Smart instead. Porzingis joins the Celtics ahead of the 2023-24 season after he played in 65 games with the Washington Wizards, the most he has played since the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks. Standing 7'3″, Porzingis' game stretches to the three-point line, where he shot 38.5 percent from deep a season ago.

This is exactly the type of player Boston has been missing in their championship hunt, as Porzingis is a better offensive talent than Smart ever was. Porzingis provides the Celtics with another option in what has turned out to be a depleted frontcourt year after year. He can protect the rim and go for 20 points on any given night, which is why this team felt the need to give up a lot to land him. As long as his foot injury is not a problem, expect big things from Porzingis heading into the 2023-24 season, especially since he could absolutely help deliver the Celtics a title in his first year with the franchise.

53. Fred VanVleet – PG/SG – Toronto Raptors

2022-23 NBA season stats: 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 39.3 FG%, 34.2 3P%

A lot of players made themselves a lot of money this offseason, and Fred VanVleet was one of them. Going from undrafted to All-Star, VanVleet became the highest-paid undrafted player in league history when he inked a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets to become their new point guard. After six years with the Toronto Raptors and a championship, the veteran guard now joins a young team that only won 22 games a season ago.

VanVleet's numbers may not look that great, as he averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 39.3 percent from the floor, but he shot an average of 16.1 attempts per game and played just under 37 minutes per game. His workload and usage rate was amongst the highest in the league due to the Raptors' inability to find production outside of their starting unit. In Houston, VanVleet is going to be a veteran mentor for the likes of Jalen Green and rookie Amen Thompson. With Ime Udoka on the sideline, VanVleet should once again prove to be a factor that contributes to winning.

52. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, 55.4 FG%

The Cleveland Cavaliers won 51 games for the first time since the 2016-17 season this past year, with Evan Mobley once again proving why he is the future of this franchise despite some struggles in the disappointing postseason loss to the New York Knicks. His production and contributions flew under the radar this past season even though he increased his numbers across the board. Even with Jarrett Allen being a double-double machine next to him, the former third overall pick still managed to average just under a double-double for the season while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.

The next step in Mobley's career will be expanding his range and proving that he can be a factor offensively outside of the paint. Being able to knock down a consistent three-point shot would go a long way in him becoming an All-Star-like talent, but even hitting mid-range shots with more confidence would make him even more dangerous. Out of all the players in the league, Mobley has one of the highest upsides. Cleveland is lucky to have him, and it will not be long until he becomes one of the most complete big men in the entire NBA.

51. Russell Westbrook – PG – Los Angeles Clippers

2022-23 NBA season stats (Lakers/Clippers): 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 43.6 FG%, 31.1 3P%

Russell Westbrook receives more heat than arguably any player in basketball history even though he's one of the most explosive and dynamic players to ever play the game. Most of the backlash he receives is completely uncalled for, especially since the lack of success his teams have had through the years is not his fault. The epitome of showing up to work and doing his job, Westbrook is a true professional who is still doing unbelievable things at 34 years old.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the worst team Russ could have played for given his style of play and the fact he was never going to succeed as an off-the-ball option next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the Los Angeles Clippers are the perfect spot for him to be a primary playmaker and someone who can change the pace of play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Westbrook is still one of the fastest players in the league and really changed the perception of their backcourt in his limited time with the Clippers. Mr. Triple-Double's career is long from over, and he may very well be in store for a resurgent season.