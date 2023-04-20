Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon hasn’t started one game all season, but for his work off the bench, he’s been named the 2o23 Sixth Man of the Year.

While Brogdon never came off the bench once in his last four seasons before being traded to Boston, the 30-year-old has thrived in his new role. Over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, he notched 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists all in just 26 minutes per game.

Brogdon’s efficiency made him an impressive sixth man too, as the former Virginia Cavalier shot 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from deep in the regular season. In the playoffs so far, he’s averaged nine points, six rebounds, and five assists per outing against the Atlanta Hawks.

He even had the best highlight of Boston’s Game 2 victory on Tuesday. The first-year Celtic cashed a deep 3-pointer to beat the clock before the first quarter ended:

Malcolm Brogdon had 13 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in the Celtics’ 119-106 win over the Hawks. The Celtics lead the series 2-0. pic.twitter.com/ccTWaevDfR — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) April 19, 2023

Although prestigious, the Sixth Man of the Year trophy isn’t the first piece of NBA hardware on Brogdon’s shelf. He was named the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and even joined the exclusive 50-40-90 club in 2019.

As for the C’s, Brogdon’s win marks the fourth time a Celtic won the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Hall of Famer Kevin McHale won it two seasons in a row from 1983-1985 before passing the torch to another Hall of Famer in Bill Walton who won in 1986.

The other frontrunners for the Sixth Man of the Year, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, are also in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Like Brogdon, they’ll look to take their squads deep in the Eastern Conference and hopefully to the NBA Finals.